Beyoncé's Dad Announced the Birth of Her Twins, and the Beyhive Wasn't Having It

Beyoncé's father, Matthew Knowles, pulled a total dad move when he celebrated the birth of her twins, but it ended up causing a big mess with the Beyhive. Even though the post itself — which featured tons of animated balloons and the text "Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Grandad" — was completely harmless, fans were mad that he seemingly stole his daughter's thunder by confirming the news before she did. The singer is definitely known for her over-the-top announcements on Instagram; not only did she reveal her pregnancy with an epic photo shoot back in February, but fans went crazy dissecting her social media posts for clues as to what the sex of the babies would be based on the colors of her outfits, significance of her jewelry, and all those peace signs she threw up in photos. See some of the most hilarious reactions to Matthew's announcement below.

