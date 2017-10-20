 Skip Nav
Fans Have Very Mixed Reactions to Taylor Swift's New Song, "Gorgeous"

Taylor Swift dropped her latest single, "Gorgeous," from Reputation on Thursday night and quickly left the Swiftie fandom torn — they either love it or hate it. While the song definitely has a fun and flirty vibe reminiscent of her 1989 album, fans are mixed about the bubblegum lyrics that seem to reference her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. That being said, the track has already risen to No. 1 on the charts, so she's obviously doing something right. See what people had to say about the single ahead.

