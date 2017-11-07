Ryan Reynolds Looks Devilishly Handsome After Destroying Wife Blake Lively on Instagram

Ryan Reynolds stepped out on Monday looking good-with-a-capital-G while grabbing takeout food in NYC. The 41-year-old Deadpool star kept things casual in jeans, sneakers, and a sweater, but still managed to look like a runway model thanks to his thick-rimmed glasses and sleek coat. Ryan held on to a bag and kept his Apple Airpods in as he made his way down the street.

The same day as his hunky city outing, Ryan roasted his wife, Blake Lively, on Instagram. Blake is currently filming the spy thriller Rhythm Section in Ireland, and has been looking less-than-glamorous in photos from the set; Ryan poked fun at her by posting one of the offending snaps to his feed, writing, "#nofilter." We can't wait to see how Blake gets him back for that one.