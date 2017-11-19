 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Beyoncé Knowles
All the Times Beyoncé Put Her Badass Postbaby Curves on Display This Year
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez is back and looking better than ever! Following her kidney transplant over the Summer, Selena made a triumphant return to the American Music Awards in LA on Sunday. Aside from debuting a new blonde 'do, the singer has a big night ahead of her seeing as she is performing her hit "Wolves" for the first time ever. Unfortunately, Justin Bieber didn't join her this time around — perhaps it has something to do with the couple wanting to "stay more low-key?"

Related
There It Is! Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Share a Sweet Kiss at His Hockey Game
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Selena Gomez Makes a Triumphant Return to the AMAs After Her Kidney Transplant
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonAmerican Music AwardsSelena GomezRed Carpet
Ansel Elgort
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga Break Up
Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson Splits From Fiancé David Otunga After 10 Years of Dating
by Kelsie Gibson
Latin Grammy Awards Nominations 2017
Award Season
Here Are the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards Nominees!
by Alessandra Foresto
Shakira and Gerard Pique Photos
Celebrity Couples
41 Photos of Shakira and Gerard Piqué Proving They Are a Match Made in Heaven
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber at Lake Balboa November 2017
Celebrity Couples
Selena and Justin Take a Walk Down Memory Lane and Visit One of Their Old Date Spots
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds