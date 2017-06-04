 Skip Nav
Tom Brady Goes Into Full Dad Mode While Playing Football With Son Jack
Jason Momoa
The Story Behind Jason Momoa's Sexy Eyebrow Scar Is Actually Really Scary
The Royals
13 Fascinating Facts About Princess Diana's Life
The Royals
The Inspiring Ways Will, Kate, and Harry Spent Their College Gap Years
Tom Brady Goes Into Full Dad Mode While Playing Football With Son Jack

Tom Brady's son seems to be following in his footsteps! On Friday, the Patriots quarterback and his 9-year-old son, Jack, participated in a charity football match in support of Best Buddies International at Harvard Stadium in Massachusetts. The nonprofit organization aims to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and once again, Jack stole the spotlight from his famous dad. Not only did Jack score several touchdowns, but he appeared to have a blast as he ran passes next to his dad while dressed in khaki shorts, a white polo, and blue and white sneakers.

Tom Brady Has Romanced the Same Number of Women as He's Got Super Bowl Rings

The proud dad even shared a cute video of the two hugging on Instagram, writing, "Proud of my son/long snapper tonight in the @bestbuddies football game #bradytobrady." Jack is Tom's oldest son — he shares him with ex Bridget Moynahan. He has two other children with wife Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin, 7, and Vivian, 4.

