16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name

The recent launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has people freaking out for many reasons: the foundation shades are on point, the lip colors are universal, and it's all cruelty-free! But another fact about the brand has fans up in arms, too. Some folks are in utter disbelief upon learning that "Fenty" isn't just a made-up word that Rihanna chose for her products — it's actually just her last name. Yes, just like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior before her, Rihanna is using her surname for business purposes and positioning herself as a fashion and beauty bigwig with both Fenty Beauty and her ongoing Fenty x Puma collections.

Let's be clear: most Rihanna fans and people with internet access have long known about Fenty being Rihanna's last name, but here's another fact we'll throw out there just for fun: RIHANNA ISN'T HER REAL FIRST NAME. The singer was actually born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and the rest is #blackgirlmagic history.

