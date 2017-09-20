What Is Rihanna's Real Name?
16 People Who Are Just Now Finding Out That Fenty Is Rihanna's Last Name
The recent launch of Rihanna's Fenty Beauty line has people freaking out for many reasons: the foundation shades are on point, the lip colors are universal, and it's all cruelty-free! But another fact about the brand has fans up in arms, too. Some folks are in utter disbelief upon learning that "Fenty" isn't just a made-up word that Rihanna chose for her products — it's actually just her last name. Yes, just like Coco Chanel and Christian Dior before her, Rihanna is using her surname for business purposes and positioning herself as a fashion and beauty bigwig with both Fenty Beauty and her ongoing Fenty x Puma collections.
Let's be clear: most Rihanna fans and people with internet access have long known about Fenty being Rihanna's last name, but here's another fact we'll throw out there just for fun: RIHANNA ISN'T HER REAL FIRST NAME. The singer was actually born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and the rest is #blackgirlmagic history.