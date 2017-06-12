Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days

Every so often, we take a second to reflect on our celebrity crushes of yore, from boy band members to cute TV actors, and wonder: what the hell happened to them? An adorable heartthrob named Jonathan Taylor Thomas (affectionately known as JTT) had a heyday in the '90s, taking over the covers of teenybopper magazines and making us swoon each week as Randy Taylor on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement. Between 1991 and 1999, JTT's cute little face and floppy middle-parted hair was also featured in big-screen classics like Man of the House, Tom and Huck, Wild America, and I'll Be Home For Christmas, and he also lent his voice to Disney's The Lion King as young Simba. After a smooth run of success, Jonathan Taylor Thomas seemingly disappeared. Poof!

In 2013, Jonathan opened up about his decision to leave the spotlight, telling People that he had "been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," adding, "I wanted to go to school, to travel, and have a bit of a break." We've dug up details on what JTT has — and hasn't — been up to since his Teen Beat days — keep reading for the goods, because some of it may surprise you.