5 Facts That Will Take Your Andrew Lincoln Crush to the Next Level
Andrew Lincoln plays the hot psychopath Sheriff Rick Grimes on The Walking Dead, but there's so much more to him. The 44-year-old English actor has been acting since the early '90s and has established himself as a fan favorite. Still, there may be a few interesting tidbits you may not know about the star. Keep reading to get to know more about Andrew.
- His last name isn't Lincoln. Andrew was actually born Andrew James Clutterbuck. The actor changed his name because his former agent told him it made him sound like a hobbit.
- Sorry, but he's not single. The handsome star is married to a woman named Gael Anderson, and they have two kids together, son Arthur and daughter Matilda.
- He's friends with Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin. Chris and Gwyneth's daughter, Apple, even served as a flower girl at Andrews wedding in June 2006.
- The Walking Dead isn't his first rodeo. If he looks familiar, it's probably because he's appeared in a handful of films and TV shows, including Love Actually and BBC's This Life.
- He played an important part in Princess Diana's funeral. Diana's public funeral was held on Sept. 6, 1997, and Andrew was a part of the funeral procession. The actor was an alum of the Royal Academy of Dramatic art (one of the charities Diana was patron of) and was selected to walk behind Diana's coffin at St. James Palace with Prince William and Prince Harry. Andrew later talked about the "bizarre experience" in an interview with Metro in 2008. "I was in awe of the princes," he said. "Losing a parent and then having to grieve publicly is extraordinary. I was asked because I am a RADA graduate and all the organizations Princess Diana was a patron of were represented. We had to walk behind the gun carriage that carried her body."
