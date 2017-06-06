 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Things to Know About Broadway Breakout Star Ben Platt
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
Gal Gadot
17 Badass Facts You Should Know About Literal Wonder Woman Gal Gadot

Who Is Ben Platt?

10 Things to Know About Broadway Breakout Star Ben Platt

Image Source: Getty / ANGELA WEISS

Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen is stealing the hearts of audiences everywhere this season, and that's in large part due to its star, Ben Platt. Not only does the 23-year-old actor blow everyone away with his portrayal of the socially awkward, anxiety-ridden teen eight times a week, but he's just as charming off stage as he is on. Even if you're not theater-obsessed, odds are, you've probably seen his face before. Pitch Perfect ring a bell? With the Tony Awards approaching this weekend, brush up on these key facts about the rising star below.

  1. He was born and raised in LA. Even though Ben is a Broadway sensation, he actually grew up on the West Coast. He attended the prep school Harvard-Westlake School in LA and graduated in 2011. He is still close friends with his high school classmate Beanie Feldstein, who is Jonah Hill's sister.
  2. He grew up in a musical family. It's no surprise that Ben has a love for theater — it runs in his blood. His father, Marc Platt, is the producer behind La La Land and Wicked. His brother Jonah is also in the business, having starred as Fiyero in the latter musical on Broadway. Ben and his four siblings were often dubbed the Von Platts (based on the Von Trapps from The Sound of Music) for their musical talents growing up.
  3. He's Jewish. Ben is very open about his Jewish background. His mom, Julie, credits their religious upbringing to keeping their kids so grounded in Hollywood.
  4. His first big role was when he was 9. He played Winthrop Paroo in The Music Man at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Kristin Chenoweth, who went on to star as Glinda in his father's production of Wicked. The two actually met backstage when Marc came to see Ben's performance.
  5. He deferred from Columbia to be in The Book of Mormon. After graduating high school, Ben was accepted into Columbia University in New York but put his education on hold to star in The Book of Mormon. He played Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Chicago tour from December 2012-October 2013 and again in the Broadway show from January 2014-January 2015.

Image Source: Everett Collection

  1. He was in an a cappella group on stage and in real life. Ben is well-known for playing the nerdy Treblemaker Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect. Interestingly enough, he was also a member of Columbia's musical group Nonsequitur A Cappella.
  2. He originally auditioned for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen's creators) when he was 17. Before landing the title role in the musical, Ben auditioned for a different Pasek and Paul original called Dogfight, about a group of Marines on the eve of shipping out to Vietnam. Even though they thought Ben was "incredible," he was a little too young for the cast. Following the audition, Benj sent him a Facebook message mentioning another idea they were developing and suggested they stay in touch. Fast forward a few years later, and the trio were working together on Broadway.

Image Source: Matthew Murphy

  1. He has some insane rituals for his role. Ben takes his role in Dear Evan Hansen very seriously, even if that means living a "monkish existence." His castmates say that he rarely goes out for a celebratory drink at the end of the week and often goes straight home to rest his voice. Aside from getting nine or 10 hours of sleep each night, he also has a strict diet to make sure he stays healthy but can also pass for an anxiety-ridden teen. He's not allowed to eat gluten or dairy, he takes zinc and oregano supplements, and he has two physical therapy sessions a week to make sure his posture doesn't become too much like his character Evan's.
  2. He's the youngest winner of the Drama League Awards. In May, Ben won the organization's distinguished performance award, which recognizes a performance on the New York stage in the past year and can only be won once in a performer's career. At 23, he became the youngest winner in the award's history.
  3. He's up for his first Tony. Ben is a front runner to take home best performance by an actor in a leading role at the Tony Awards this year. Not only would it be his first win, but it is also his first nomination.
Join the conversation
Dear Evan HansenBen PlattCelebrity FactsTony AwardsMusical
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Betty White
Betty White's Reason For Never Remarrying After Her Husband's Death Is Truly Beautiful
by Caitlin Hacker
Bethany Van Delft Video About Down Syndrome
Viral Videos
by Brinton Parker
Tony Awards Hair and Makeup 2016
Celebrity Hair
10 Stunning Hollywood Makeup and Hair Ideas From the 2016 Tony Awards
by Lauren Levinson
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Acceptance Speech at Tony Awards 2016
Viral Videos
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Acceptance Speech at the Tony Awards Is All About Love
by Alessandra Foresto
What Did George and Amal Clooney Name Their Twins?
Celebrity Kids
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds