10 Things to Know About Broadway Breakout Star Ben Platt

Broadway's Dear Evan Hansen is stealing the hearts of audiences everywhere this season, and that's in large part due to its star, Ben Platt. Not only does the 23-year-old actor blow everyone away with his portrayal of the socially awkward, anxiety-ridden teen eight times a week, but he's just as charming off stage as he is on. Even if you're not theater-obsessed, odds are, you've probably seen his face before. Pitch Perfect ring a bell? With the Tony Awards approaching this weekend, brush up on these key facts about the rising star below.

He was born and raised in LA. Even though Ben is a Broadway sensation, he actually grew up on the West Coast. He attended the prep school Harvard-Westlake School in LA and graduated in 2011. He is still close friends with his high school classmate Beanie Feldstein, who is Jonah Hill's sister. He grew up in a musical family. It's no surprise that Ben has a love for theater — it runs in his blood. His father, Marc Platt, is the producer behind La La Land and Wicked. His brother Jonah is also in the business, having starred as Fiyero in the latter musical on Broadway. Ben and his four siblings were often dubbed the Von Platts (based on the Von Trapps from The Sound of Music) for their musical talents growing up. He's Jewish. Ben is very open about his Jewish background. His mom, Julie, credits their religious upbringing to keeping their kids so grounded in Hollywood. His first big role was when he was 9. He played Winthrop Paroo in The Music Man at the Hollywood Bowl alongside Kristin Chenoweth, who went on to star as Glinda in his father's production of Wicked. The two actually met backstage when Marc came to see Ben's performance. He deferred from Columbia to be in The Book of Mormon. After graduating high school, Ben was accepted into Columbia University in New York but put his education on hold to star in The Book of Mormon. He played Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Chicago tour from December 2012-October 2013 and again in the Broadway show from January 2014-January 2015.

He was in an a cappella group on stage and in real life. Ben is well-known for playing the nerdy Treblemaker Benji Applebaum in Pitch Perfect. Interestingly enough, he was also a member of Columbia's musical group Nonsequitur A Cappella. He originally auditioned for Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen's creators) when he was 17. Before landing the title role in the musical, Ben auditioned for a different Pasek and Paul original called Dogfight, about a group of Marines on the eve of shipping out to Vietnam. Even though they thought Ben was "incredible," he was a little too young for the cast. Following the audition, Benj sent him a Facebook message mentioning another idea they were developing and suggested they stay in touch. Fast forward a few years later, and the trio were working together on Broadway.

