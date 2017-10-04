All the Lovely Ladies Prince Harry Has Dated

Prince Harry has had a new lady in his life in the shape of Suits star Meghan Markle for the last year or so. The rumors are swirling early — she's reportedly received the seal of approval from Will and Kate, and we don't know about Harry, but we have marriage on the brain.

Whether these two make it down the aisle or not, Meghan joins an eclectic group of women who have been the object of Harry's affection over the years — from law student to charity worker, and rock singer to Real Housewife, here are all the ladies who have caught Harry's eye.

