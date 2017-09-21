 Skip Nav
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
Donald Glover
Where Else You've Seen Emmy Winner Donald Glover
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How to Join American Horror Story's Cult on Halloween Night

Now that we're pretty far into American Horror Story: Cult, we have a good sense of who's who and what's what. This means die-hard fans can officially begin planning their topical, timely Halloween costumes. Wanna dress up as one of the clowns? Setting your sights on one of the nature-named characters? We're pulling out the best Cult costume ideas for you to devour. The only major exclusions are the potentially evil Dr. Vincent (because he's just a man in a suit) and the handsome Detective Samuels, because he's equally hard to recognize. But let's take a look at everyone else. This Halloween, chaos (and clowns) will reign.

Winter Anderson
The Green-Haired, Demented Smile Clown
Kai Anderson
The Three-Faced Clown
Ally Mayfair-Richards
The Harlequin Clown
Harrison Wilton
Ivy Mayfair-Richards
Twisty the Clown
The Old-Timey Mimey Lady Clown
The Holey Hand Head Clown
Gary the Republican
The Brain-Headed Clown
Meadow Wilton
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultHalloween EntertainmentPop Culture Halloween CostumesAmerican Horror StoryHalloweenTV
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
Stylish Ways to Wear Orange and Black
Street Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Desi Perkins Halloween Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
by Celia Fernandez
Peanut-Free Halloween Candy For Kids With Allergies
Halloween
by Alessia Santoro
Hocus Pocus Filming Locations
Hocus Pocus
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds