American Horror Story Cult Season Preview
The Full Season Preview For AHS: Cult Is Even More Insane Than You Think
This week marked the season premiere of American Horror Story: Cult! There's already a ton to go over after just one episode: we're definitely trying to figure out if the clowns are real, what the deal is with Twisty's terrifying return, and why we still can't handle Evan Peters after all this time. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. In the wake of the premiere, we've got a full-season preview to unpack. Even in just 60 seconds, it's pretty obvious how wild things are going to get as we spiral deeper into the cult, the clowns, and paranoia. Check it out in all its bloody glory.
Image Source: FX