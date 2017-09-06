 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
Outlander
Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander

American Horror Story Cult Season Preview

The Full Season Preview For AHS: Cult Is Even More Insane Than You Think

This week marked the season premiere of American Horror Story: Cult! There's already a ton to go over after just one episode: we're definitely trying to figure out if the clowns are real, what the deal is with Twisty's terrifying return, and why we still can't handle Evan Peters after all this time. And that's just the tip of the iceberg. In the wake of the premiere, we've got a full-season preview to unpack. Even in just 60 seconds, it's pretty obvious how wild things are going to get as we spiral deeper into the cult, the clowns, and paranoia. Check it out in all its bloody glory.

Image Source: FX
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryTV
Join The Conversation
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
Facebook
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Mark Zuckerberg, Apple, Microsoft, and Google Defend DACA
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
2 Guys Help Hurricane Harvey Victims Through Facebook
Hurricane Harvey
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds