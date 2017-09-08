14 People Who Couldn't Handle Evan Peters in the AHS: Cult Premiere

Image Source: FX

American Horror Story: Cult came back into our lives on Tuesday night with a bang (or should I say a scream). Between reliving the horrors of election night and dealing with terrifying clowns left and right, season seven is already shaping up to be one of the strongest. Fan favorite Evan Peters has already proven himself to be one of the worst (but best) characters in the first episode. Fans of the show have seen him take on numerous psychotic and murderous characters, but his role as a dangerous and unstable Donald Trump supporter has people more upset and nervous than any other season. Don't worry, though, because his dedicated fans are still extremely attracted to him (it's just hard not to be). Check out social media's best reactions to Peters's triumphant return to AHS below.

I've accepted Evan Peters with his lobster claws, as a serial killer, a teen murderer and a ghost. But as a Trump supporter hell no #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/L1Uo9Utgo7 — Scooby (@TheRealistDom) September 6, 2017





Evan Peters has played a lot of messed up characters on AHS but nothing has upset me more than seeing him play a Trump supporter #AHSCult — Caitlin Hedgcock (@caitlinhedg96) September 6, 2017













me seasons 1-6: god i love evan peters so much



me right now:#AHSCult pic.twitter.com/6xNUyKukXi — apat (@apat8754) September 6, 2017





So Evan Peters plays a trump supporter #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/N4mZnaNyQD — henri the white dad (@ExoticAmbrosia) September 6, 2017





They have Evan Peters putting on a cheeto mask pretending to be Donald Trump. Send Help. #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/VTKj3kU0q4 — Mrs. Dandy Mott (@PrettyMajor__) September 6, 2017





Evan Peters playing his role a little too well. Gonna have me hating him in real life soon...smh #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/7bS4Oa8Trw — KimmyKasị 🇳🇬 (@Kimmykasi) September 6, 2017





Me ignoring Evan Peters being a Republican #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/hdG72UsXNc — Miranda Killgallen (@GisellesEgo) September 6, 2017





"Nothing more dangerous in this world than a humilated man"



Damn Evan Peters spitting straight facts #AHSCult pic.twitter.com/Utw4X4RG19 — MD (@Pass_da_chicken) September 6, 2017





evan peters be playing these roles a little too well #ahscult pic.twitter.com/bISrRVcy2P — trent. (@trentjohnson924) September 6, 2017





No Evan Peters did not cover his face with cheeto dust 😂😂😂😂😂#AHSCult — The Beauty Foodie (@beauty_foodies) September 6, 2017





i want my face to be the tv screen that evan peters is humping #AHSCult — kat wilderness (@katwilderness) September 6, 2017



