24 Reactions to That Absolutely WTF Premiere of American Horror Story: Cult
14 People Who Couldn't Handle Evan Peters in the AHS: Cult Premiere

American Horror Story: Cult came back into our lives on Tuesday night with a bang (or should I say a scream). Between reliving the horrors of election night and dealing with terrifying clowns left and right, season seven is already shaping up to be one of the strongest. Fan favorite Evan Peters has already proven himself to be one of the worst (but best) characters in the first episode. Fans of the show have seen him take on numerous psychotic and murderous characters, but his role as a dangerous and unstable Donald Trump supporter has people more upset and nervous than any other season. Don't worry, though, because his dedicated fans are still extremely attracted to him (it's just hard not to be). Check out social media's best reactions to Peters's triumphant return to AHS below.

American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryEvan PetersGifsHumorTV
