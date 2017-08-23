 Skip Nav
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale's Season 2 Poster Contains a Telling Hint About Jughead's Emotional Storyline
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
17 Horror Comedies You Need to Get Your Eyeballs On

When it comes to scary movies, we're always looking for ways to spook ourselves. Sometimes, though, there's a great divide; there are those who love horror, and those who love funny flicks about Halloween. But what about the viewer who enjoys that special film genre that blends comedy and horror into one hilarious, terrifying experience? They're not quite those spooky movies meant for wimps, but they're not really full-blown horror movies either. Keep scrolling to see a selection of films that fall in this category, and get some scares — and laughs — into your Halloween season.

Related
117 Ingenious DIY Costumes From Your Favorite TV Shows and Movies

Warm Bodies (2013)
Cabin in the Woods (2012)
Jennifer's Body (2009)
Krampus (2015)
Idle Hands (1999)
Beetlejuice (1988)
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
Sharknado (2013)
Scary Movie 1-5 (2000-2013)
This Is the End (2013)
Snakes on a Plane (2006)
Eight Legged Freaks (2002)
Ghostbusters (1984)
Hell Baby (2013)
A Haunted House (2013)
Life After Beth (2014)
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Netflix
Copycat Chocolate Bar Recipes
Copycat Chocolate Bar Recipes
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Romance Movies on Netflix September 2017
Romantic Comedies
by Tara Block
Disney Villain Costumes For Women
Disney
Channel Your Inner Disney Villain With This 1-Stop-Shop Collection
by Tara Block
Fast and Easy Edible Cookie Dough Recipes
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
