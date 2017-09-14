16 Iconic '90s Horror Movies That Still Hold Up

Ahhhh, the '90s. With its Beanie Babies, boy bands, and fanny packs; those were the good ol' days. The '90s also brought us a lot of good scary movies to watch, and as we are currently celebrating Halloween, it's a really good time to revisit some of our old favorites. Here's a rundown of the best (often we've used that term a little loosely) and absolutely '90s-est horror movies of the decade. Enjoy.