Fall Reading List: 43 Books to Read Before They're Movies

Of the many movies coming out this Fall, lots of them are based on books, proving once again that Hollywood's best material comes from the page. There are always a ton of great books in the process of being adapted, so for the new season upon us, we have a brand-new reading list with titles that are becoming movies very soon or which were recently optioned or in the development stage. Either way, get your page-turning fingers ready!

Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman
Boy Erased by Garrard Conley
The Girl in the Spider's Web by David Lagercrantz
Victoria & Abdul by Shrabani Basu
The Mothers by Brit Bennett
Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan
Into the Water by Paula Hawkins
The Bookseller by Cynthia Swanson
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertelli
Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll
The Aftermath by Rhidian Brook
In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware
Wonder by R.J. Palacio
A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle
Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
Where'd You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple
Fifty Shades Freed by EL James
The Silent Wife by A.S.A. Harrison
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven
Bel Canto by Ann Patchett
Witness For the Prosecution by Agatha Christie
Rogue Male by Geoffrey Household
The Son by Jo Nesbo
The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
The Game by Neil Strauss
The Black Hand by Stephan Talty
The Mountain Between Us by Charles Martin
The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness
Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie
Dune by Frank Herbert
Annihilation by Jeff Vandermeer
