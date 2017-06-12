 Skip Nav
Drop What You're Doing and Start Binge-Watching These British Shows

I'm not saying television is my religion or anything, but it is a persistent and omnipresent force in my life. I mean, there's nothing better than wasting my time eating Chinese food and watching a variety of random episodes of random shows. I've been doing this for years and years now, and we don't need to get into specifics or anything, but trust me: I've had a lot of time on my hands, and I've watched a lot of shows. Because of this, I've discovered a bunch of gems. One of my favorite things to look out for are British TV shows, both old and new. They always stand out — British television seasons are shorter and therefore all the more easier to binge; they're not shy about profanity, nudity, and all that other stuff I like; and, they're often wonderfully diverse. There are the old standards of British telly — Downton Abbey, The Office, and The IT Crowd — but there is so, so much more out there. Ready to waste away your nights and weekends yet? Here's my guide to the best British shows to binge-watch on Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon.

—Additional reporting by Quinn Keaney

