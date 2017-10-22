 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Love Blond Wigs and Game of Thrones? Dress Up as a Targaryen For Halloween

If you're considering dressing up as a character from Game of Thrones for Halloween, you might want to consider the members of House Targaryen. No, they might not be as scrappy as House Stark or as slimy as House Lannister, but the white-haired, purple-eyed Targs make for excellent costumes. Just think of the wig potential here, guys. Not to mention, now that we know Jon Snow is officially a Targaryen, there's no better time to rep this house.

Related
50 Game of Thrones Characters You Could Be This Halloween
Daenerys Targaryen
Jon Snow
Viserys Targaryen
The "Mad King," Aerys Targaryen II
Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion
Tyrion Lannister
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Group Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesGame Of ThronesHalloween CostumesHalloweenTV
Halloween
This Year's Hottest Pop Culture Halloween Costumes For Men
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Latino Pop Culture Halloween Costumes 2017
Halloween
The Ultimate Guide to 2017's Hottest Latinx Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
by Vivian Nunez
Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen Costume
Game of Thrones
This Game of Thrones Couples Costume Will Make People Swoon — or Cringe
by Laura Marie Meyers
It Pennywise the Clown Makeup
Halloween
'It'-Inspired Clown Makeup Is Taking Over Instagram and Now We Can't Sleep
by Sarah Siegel
Where to See Game of Thrones Stars After Season 8
Game of Thrones
Where to See the Game of Thrones Stars During the Long Winter Between Seasons
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds