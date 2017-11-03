Over 30 Years Later, Sean Astin Is Still Holding Out Hope For a Goonies Sequel

Sean Astin might be gone for good on Stranger Things, but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of the actor in a beloved story about a group of young kids going on a wild adventure. Coincidentally, that joke he makes about a certain '80s movie in season two might be much more prophetic than we realized. The Lord of the Rings alum recently sat down with HuffPost and was happy to answer a question plenty of fans have had on their minds since 1985: will The Goonies ever get a sequel?

There are so many ways that the beloved action-adventure flick, written by Steven Spielberg and directed by Richard Donner, could work as a sequel, especially if Astin is on board. "It's always possible. I will say that it's likely that it will happen," he revealed. "I don't know when, but I have always had confidence that that sequel will happen mostly because Steven Spielberg, from the time when I was a kid, told me he wanted it to happen and has never changed his opinion."

Astin played Mikey in The Goonies, which follows a bunch of kids who decide to save their home from foreclosure by finding the ancient treasure of mythical pirate One-Eyed Willy. Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and more rounded out the young cast, but it's unclear if anyone other than Astin would return. The actor noted that the only reason the potential sequel has yet to materialize is because "they just haven't figured it out," but fortunately for Hollywood bigwigs, he already has an idea about how to do it.

"What I would love to see is a Goonies animated series, and I would love to play Mikey," he said. "I do a lot of voiceover characters, and I play younger characters with my voice, and that would be meta."