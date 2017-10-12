 Skip Nav
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
8 Harry Potter/Game of Thrones Crossovers That Might Blow Your Mind a Little

Our ever-loving fan minds were blown once again when we learned that Jim Broadbent would be joining Game of Thrones last season — because he's yet another Harry Potter alum to join HBO's hit show. There have been a lot of crossovers between the show and the series, so many that you may not know about all of them. If you want to know about everyone who has gone from the land of wizards and Muggles to the land of dragons and kings, just keep reading.

Jim Broadbent
Jim Broadbent as Professor Horace Slughorn
Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark
Michelle Fairley as Mrs. Granger
David Bradley as Walder Frey
David Bradley as Argus Filch
Natalia Tena as Osha
Natalia Tena as Nymphadora Tonks
Ciarán Hinds as Mance Rayder
Ciarán Hinds as Aberforth Dumbledore
Freddie Stroma as Dickon Tarly
Freddie Stroma as Cormac McLaggen
Julian Glover as Grand Maester Pycelle
Julian Glover as Aragog
The Dillane Family Connection
Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon
Frank Dillane
