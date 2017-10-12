8 Harry Potter/Game of Thrones Crossovers That Might Blow Your Mind a Little

Our ever-loving fan minds were blown once again when we learned that Jim Broadbent would be joining Game of Thrones last season — because he's yet another Harry Potter alum to join HBO's hit show. There have been a lot of crossovers between the show and the series, so many that you may not know about all of them. If you want to know about everyone who has gone from the land of wizards and Muggles to the land of dragons and kings, just keep reading.



10 Key Details We Already Have About Game of Thrones Season 8 Related