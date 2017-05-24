 Skip Nav
Jon Snow Attacking Littlefinger in Game of Thrones Trailer

Game of Thrones Season 7 Might Answer Our Prayers and Let Jon Kill Littlefinger

It was always a given that the shorter, seventh season of Game of Thrones would be intense and full of important character deaths, but the question is always the same: who? After getting a look at the brand-new season seven trailer, we're more than confident that one Petyr Baelish will head to the Seven Kingdoms in the sky. And even better? Jon is probably going to get to kill him. At 1:16 in the trailer, and as you can see in the GIF below, you see the two men rushing each other in a decidedly unfriendly way, and it's Jon's face that tells us all we need to know.

via GIPHY

Jon is done with this guy, as he was in season six with Ramsay Bolton, and you remember how that turned out. It seems clear that Jon will discover how much he's trying to turn Sansa against him and that will drive him to attack Littlefinger, but it could really be any number of things. Littlefinger is a d*ck who has screwed over Jon's family time and again, including one of his first and worst offenses, betraying Ned Stark. Or perhaps it's Littlefinger who knows about Jon's true parentage, and he reveals it to Jon in some twisted way. Either way, this guy is going down, and if it's not Jon, someone is definitely going to kill him soon.

