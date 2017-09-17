 Skip Nav
Reminder: Here Are All the 2017 Emmy Nominees
Over 50 Romantic Country Songs For Your First Dance
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017

What Time Does Outlander Air?

Wondering When Outlander Comes On? We Have the Answer

Now that Outlander's third season has finally begun, we're already bracing ourselves for an emotional roller coaster. Is Jamie going to start hooking up with someone new? When will he and Claire start their high-seas adventure? And how, exactly, are the writers going to handle that whole gravestone business? Fortunately, the epic time-travel romance has plenty of time to explore those questions throughout season three, but there's one thing that some fans need to figure out ASAP: when, and where, does Outlander air?

The show officially airs on Starz on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. If you miss it the first time around, though, you're in luck — an encore showing of the most recent episode usually airs again at 9 p.m. ET. Fortunately, having a cable subscription also isn't necessary for you to see what Jamie and Claire are up to. In addition to catching it live on Starz, you can choose to watch it on the network's stand-alone streaming service (which doesn't have a contract, so you can cancel as soon as season three is over), as well as through second parties like Amazon Prime and SlingTV.

Happy watching/streaming/downloading!

