 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander

Who Plays Dustin's Mom in Stranger Things?

Yes, You've Definitely Seen Dustin's Adorable Mom on Stranger Things Before

Very light spoilers for Stranger Things below!

In season one of Stranger Things, we get to meet both Will's and Mike's parents, but season two opens things up for a few of the other young characters' families. In addition to getting a glimpse of Lucas's parents and a more in-depth look at Eleven's mother, Dustin's lovable helicopter mom enters the story. It's immediately clear where "Dusty" (her nickname for him) gets his sense of humor from when she appears in the first episode of season two, "Madmax," and if you had a strange sense of déjà vu wash over you when you saw her, you're not alone.

Dustin's mom is played by actress Catherine Curtin, who is a Netflix TV show all-star at this point. On top of popping up in Stranger Things, the NYC-born actress has also had roles in Mindhunter, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and, most notably, Orange Is the New Black. She plays Wanda Bell in the latter, one of the more likable (and sassier) prison guards who used to work at Litchfield.

Related
See the Orange Is the New Black Cast Out of Their Jumpsuits

Stranger Things isn't the last place you'll see her, though. Curtin also stars in HBO's Insecure as Joanne, the oblivious leader of "We Got Y'all" (where Issa works). That means she'll likely be back for the hit comedy's third season. If you want to catch her on the big screen, she has upcoming roles in Breaking Brooklyn, For Entertainment Purposes Only, and When We Grow Up lined up.

Luckily, we have plenty of time between now and when those come out to build a proper shrine for Mews. RIP.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTV
Daredevil
6 Key Details We Have About Daredevil Season 3, Including the Return of Wilson Fisk
by Quinn Keaney
Bright Trailer
Will Smith
Will Smith and Joel Edgerton's Buddy Cop Movie Is Unlike Anything You've Ever Seen
by Quinn Keaney
Sexiest Netflix Movies September 2017
Netflix
The 16 Sexiest Movies to Watch on Netflix This Month
by Stacey Nguyen
New Movies on Netflix October 2017
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
by Quinn Keaney
Lyft Does Stranger Things Strange Mode in LA and Philly 2017
Netflix
Lyft Is Teaming Up With Stranger Things to Bring You 1 Very Paranormal Ride
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds