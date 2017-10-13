 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Sweaters to Buy Right Now From Your Favorite Fast-Fashion Stores

When you find a sweater that's not only cozy, but also super affordable, it feels like you've hit the jackpot. The search for this match made in heaven led us straight to some of our favorite fast-fashion retailers. With Fall here and Winter around the corner, stores like Zara, Mango, and Forever 21 have rolled out new fuzzy and wool tops that are not only cute, but luxurious too. If you're ready to give your sweater wardrobe a big, inexpensive update, scroll on to shop some of our favorite pieces, all of which ring in under $130. Then, if you need inspiration on how to style your sweater — we've got you covered, too.

Related
These 13 Sweaters Look So Expensive, but They're All From Amazon — and Under $25!

oversize Zara sweater
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
brunette pride in this Zara sweater
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
this cutout Zara sweater
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
this Zara sweater
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
an embellished gray sweater from Zara
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
MANGO
High collar sweater
$69
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Sweaters
MANGO
Striped contrast sweater
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Sweaters
MANGO
Ribbed knit sweater
$29.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Sweaters
MANGO
Flared sleeves sweater
$49.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Sweaters
MANGO
Stand-collar striped sweater
$69.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Sweaters
Topshop
Asymmetric hem stripe jumper
$65
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Sweaters
Topshop
Frill neck jumper
$75
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Sweaters
Topshop
Asymmetric ribbed funnel neck jumper
$75
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Sweaters
Topshop
Oversized funnel neck jumper
$75
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Sweaters
Topshop
Lattice detail wide sleeve top
$65
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Sweaters
H&M
V-neck Sweater
$29.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M V-Neck Sweaters
H&M
Rib-knit Sweater
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
H&M
Wide-cut Turtleneck Sweater
$79.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Turtlenecks
H&M
Knit Sweater
$34.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweaters
H&M heather gray sweater
$60
from hm.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Fuzzy Ribbed Knit Sweater
$15.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweaters
Forever 21
Fuzzy Knit High-Low Sweater
$19.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweaters
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Open-Shoulder Sweater
$22.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Plus Sweaters
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Colorblocked Ribbed Knit Sweater
$24.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Sweaters
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Faux Pearl One-Shoulder Sweater
$24.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more LOVE21 Sweaters
Asos Sweaters
Willow and Paige Willow And Paige Oversized Sweater With Tipped Ruffle Trim
$60
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sweaters
Free People
Swim Too Deep Roll Neck Sweater
$129
from Asos
Buy Now See more Free People Sweaters
Asos
Sweater with Roll Neck and Rib Detail
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Plus Sweaters
Vero Moda
Tie Sleeve Sweater
$57
from Asos
Buy Now See more Vero Moda Sweaters
Asos Sweaters
Micha Lounge Wrap Back Sweater
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sweaters
rose-colored sweater from Urban Outfitters
$59
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
cropped sweater from Urban Outfitters
$50
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
BDG
Distressed Hockey Pullover Sweater
$59
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more BDG Sweaters
Silence + Noise sweater
$44
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Ecote
Mixed Stitch Colorblock Sweater
$79
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Ecote Sweaters
Zara
Zara Sweater With Slogan
Zara Sweater With Slit and Pearls
Zara Sweater With Cuffs
Zara Cropped Sweater
Mango
Mango Contrast Sweater
Mango Ribbed Knit Sweater
Mango Flared Sleeve Sweater
Mango Striped Sweater
Topshop
Topshop Frill Neck Sweater
Topshop Funnel Neck Jumper
Topshop Oversize Sweater
Topshop Wide Sleeve Top
H&M
H&M Rib-Knit Sweater
H&M Turtleneck Sweater
H&M Knit Sweater
H&M Gray Sweater
Forever 21
Forever 21 High-Low Sweater
Forever 21 Open-Shoulder Sweater
Love 21 Colorblock Sweater
Love 21 Faux Pearl Sweater
Asos
Free People Sweater
Asos Red Sweater
Vero Moda Tie-Sleeve Sweater
Micha Lounge Sweater
Urban Outfitters
4
more images
Start Slideshow
TopsFallSweatersFall FashionShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
oversize Zara sweater
from zara.com
$50
brunette pride in this Zara sweater
from zara.com
$40
this cutout Zara sweater
from zara.com
$50
this Zara sweater
from zara.com
$70
an embellished gray sweater from Zara
from zara.com
$60
MANGO
High collar sweater
from MANGO
$69
MANGO
Striped contrast sweater
from MANGO
$49.99
MANGO
Ribbed knit sweater
from MANGO
$29.99
MANGO
Flared sleeves sweater
from MANGO
$49.99
MANGO
Stand-collar striped sweater
from MANGO
$69.99
Topshop
Asymmetric hem stripe jumper
from Topshop
$65
Topshop
Frill neck jumper
from Topshop
$75
Topshop
Asymmetric ribbed funnel neck jumper
from Topshop
$75
Topshop
Oversized funnel neck jumper
from Topshop
$75
Topshop
Lattice detail wide sleeve top
from Topshop
$65
H&M
V-neck Sweater
from H&M
$29.99
H&M
Rib-knit Sweater
from H&M
$34.99
H&M
Wide-cut Turtleneck Sweater
from H&M
$79.99
H&M
Knit Sweater
from H&M
$34.99
H&M heather gray sweater
from hm.com
$60
Forever 21
Fuzzy Ribbed Knit Sweater
from Forever 21
$15.90
Forever 21
Fuzzy Knit High-Low Sweater
from Forever 21
$19.90
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Plus Size Open-Shoulder Sweater
from Forever 21
$22.90
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Colorblocked Ribbed Knit Sweater
from Forever 21
$24.90
LOVE21
LOVE 21 Faux Pearl One-Shoulder Sweater
from Forever 21
$24.90
Asos
Willow and Paige Willow And Paige Oversized Sweater With Tipped Ruffle Trim
from Asos
$60
Free People
Swim Too Deep Roll Neck Sweater
from Asos
$129
Asos
Sweater with Roll Neck and Rib Detail
from Asos
$26
Vero Moda
Tie Sleeve Sweater
from Asos
$57
Asos
Micha Lounge Wrap Back Sweater
from Asos
$51
rose-colored sweater from Urban Outfitters
from urbanoutfitters.com
$59
cropped sweater from Urban Outfitters
from urbanoutfitters.com
$50
BDG
Distressed Hockey Pullover Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Silence + Noise sweater
from urbanoutfitters.com
$44
Ecote
Mixed Stitch Colorblock Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$79
Shop More
Topshop Sweaters SHOP MORE
Topshop
Knitted crop jumper
from Topshop
$65
Topshop
Cropped cable jumper
from Topshop
$65
Topshop
Knitted funnel neck jumper
from Topshop
$40
Topshop
Knitted wide sleeve top
from Topshop
$65
Topshop
Knitted wrap top
from Topshop
$55
H&M Turtlenecks SHOP MORE
H&M
Ribbed Sweater
from H&M
$12.99$9.99
H&M
Knit Turtleneck Sweater
from H&M
$49.99
H&M
Turtleneck Sweater
from H&M
$14.99
H&M
Mock-turtleneck Sweater
from H&M
$24.99
H&M
Ribbed Mock Turtleneck Sweater
from H&M
$34.99$19.99
Asos Sweaters SHOP MORE
Asos
Sweater in Oversized with V Neck
from Asos
$45
Asos
Ultimate Chunky Knit Cardigan
from Asos
$40
Asos
Ultimate Chunky Knit Cardigan With Button
from Asos
$40