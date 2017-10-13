The Best Sweaters to Buy Right Now From Your Favorite Fast-Fashion Stores

When you find a sweater that's not only cozy, but also super affordable, it feels like you've hit the jackpot. The search for this match made in heaven led us straight to some of our favorite fast-fashion retailers. With Fall here and Winter around the corner, stores like Zara, Mango, and Forever 21 have rolled out new fuzzy and wool tops that are not only cute, but luxurious too. If you're ready to give your sweater wardrobe a big, inexpensive update, scroll on to shop some of our favorite pieces, all of which ring in under $130. Then, if you need inspiration on how to style your sweater — we've got you covered, too.