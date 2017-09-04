 Skip Nav
Amal Clooney's Postpregnancy Pants Are More Sophisticated Than Sweats

If you thought Amal Clooney only packed dresses for her trip to Venice, you're wrong. Just days after she walked the Venice Film Festival's red carpet in an Atelier Versace gown, Amal stepped out in a pair of striped pants. The tailored bottoms were from Monse, and she wore them with a silky black one-shoulder top. The flared style spoke to her bohemian nature and was a change from her more elaborate dresses of the week, like this Missoni number.

Since Amal was carrying a baby seat, it made sense that the new mom found a pair of sensible pants to walk in. But like everything else in Amal's closet, it was nothing less than sophisticated. Her postpregnancy wardrobe just keeps getting better and better, so we're betting this won't be the last we see of her spectacular looks.

