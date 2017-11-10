 Skip Nav
50 Stylish Clothing Gifts For Every Woman in Your Life

This year, don't get behind on your holiday shopping. We made it easy by sorting through the best products and hottest trends. So whether you're looking for your mom, daughter, sister, BFF, or significant other, we have you covered. From coveted plaid blazers and cozy track pants to must-have velvet pieces and comfortable sweaters, we found a wide variety of styles to look through that any fashion-lover will covet. You might even end up falling in love with a few of these picks for yourself. Take a look at our favorites.

Sol Angeles
Graphic Sweatshirt
$98
from Anthropologie
H&M
Pull-on Cashmere Pants
$119
from H&M
H&M
Pile-lined Denim Jacket
$69.99
from H&M
Courreges
Striped Turtleneck
$430
from shopbop.com
Fila
X Sanrio For UO Tee
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Topshop Maternity Dresses
Tall checked a-line pinafore dress
$60
from Topshop
J.o.a.
Striped Tie-Front Shirtdress
$92.50
from Macy's
J.Crew
Grosgrain-trimmed Tulle Midi Skirt - Navy
$190
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Urban Outfitters
Velvet Wrap Tulip Maxi Skirt
$89
from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Leela Fuzzy V-Neck Pullover Sweater
$59
from Urban Outfitters
J.Crew
Striped Cotton-jersey Top - Navy
$50
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Maaji
Mesh Striped Joggers
$72
from Anthropologie
Silky Culotte Pant
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Everlane
The Cashmere Crew
$100
from Everlane
And Other Stories Pants
White Side Panel Trousers
$95
from And Other Stories
MANGO
AppliquÃ© biker jacket
$79.99
from MANGO
shopbop.com Activewear Pants
Etre Cecile Stripe Track Pants
$185
from shopbop.com
Monki
Color Block Padded Jacket
$79
from Asos
Free People
Furry Bomber
$168
from Free People
Madewell
Velvet Wrap Bodysuit
$59.50
from Madewell
Rag & Bone
Jubilee Scarf
$195
from Bloomingdale's
Alexis
Alia Dress
$484
from shopbop.com
Everlane
The Wide Leg Crop Pant
$68
from Everlane
adidas
Women's Velvet Zip Sweatshirt
$100
from Nordstrom
Asos
Faux Fur Bright Red Scarf
$32
from Asos
Eva Franco
Pearl Tulle Skirt
$148
from Anthropologie
H&M
Faux Fur Jacket
$99
from H&M
Topshop
Moto black jamie jeans
$70
from Topshop
Weekday
Cashmere Knit Sweater
$143
from Asos
Free People
Teddy Peacoat
$128
from Free People
Nasty Gal
nastygal Checking In Plaid Blazer
$70
from Nasty Gal
Madewell
Roadtripper Jeans in Bennett Black
$75
from Madewell
Striped Long-Sleeve Tee
$114
from urbanoutfitters.com
And Other Stories Camisoles
Velvet V-Neck Camisole
$55
from And Other Stories
Reformation
Stefan Pant
$178
from Reformation
BB Dakota
Debra Sweater
$88
from shopbop.com
Acne Studios
Canada Narrow Fringed Wool Scarf - Lilac
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Free People
Naiomi Check Peacoat
$298
from Free People
Free People
Cold Rush Puffer Coat
$98
from Free People
Cropped Two-Piece Set
$79
from urbanoutfitters.com
MinkPink
Pleated Velvet Dress
$99
from REVOLVE
French Connection
La Vie en Rose" Graphic Sweater
$118
from Bloomingdale's
Rebecca Minkoff
Monsoon Top
$128
from shopbop.com
Asos
LOUNGE Velvet Velour Oversized Hoody
$40 $30
from Asos
Macy's Hats
August Hats Chain-Link Newsboy Cap
$28 $19.60
from Macy's
Chunky Turtleneck
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
MinkPink
Fearless Coat
$179
from shopbop.com
Aqua
Tiger Pom-Pom Beanie - 100% Exclusive
$48
from Bloomingdale's
Reformation Linen Sweats
$158
from thereformation.com
Charter Club
Exploded Plaid Poncho, Created for Macy's
$88.50 $61.95
from Macy's
