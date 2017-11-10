Apparel Gifts For Women
50 Stylish Clothing Gifts For Every Woman in Your Life
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
50 Stylish Clothing Gifts For Every Woman in Your Life
This year, don't get behind on your holiday shopping. We made it easy by sorting through the best products and hottest trends. So whether you're looking for your mom, daughter, sister, BFF, or significant other, we have you covered. From coveted plaid blazers and cozy track pants to must-have velvet pieces and comfortable sweaters, we found a wide variety of styles to look through that any fashion-lover will covet. You might even end up falling in love with a few of these picks for yourself. Take a look at our favorites.
Tall checked a-line pinafore dress
$60
from Topshop
Grosgrain-trimmed Tulle Midi Skirt - Navy
$190
Velvet Wrap Tulip Maxi Skirt
$89
Leela Fuzzy V-Neck Pullover Sweater
$59
Striped Cotton-jersey Top - Navy
$50
White Side Panel Trousers
$95
from And Other Stories
Etre Cecile Stripe Track Pants
$185
Roadtripper Jeans in Bennett Black
$75
from Madewell
Velvet V-Neck Camisole
$55
from And Other Stories
Canada Narrow Fringed Wool Scarf - Lilac
$150
La Vie en Rose" Graphic Sweater
$118
Exploded Plaid Poncho, Created for Macy's
$88.50 $61.95
0previous images
19more images