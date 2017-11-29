Bella Hadid's Sultry Red Dress Deserves 100 Chili Pepper Emoji

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show celebrations continued with another red carpet. The models showed up to a viewing party in New York City and, once again, wore sexy outfits for the occasion. While some models wore sultry tops and trousers, Bella Hadid opted for a figure-hugging red corset dress.

The bodycon design was similar to her Alexandre Vauthier dress at the VSFS afterparty, except this one was made of latex-like material. She only accessorized with a simple necklace and pinky ring, letting the dress make the loudest statement.

Bella definitely owned the night in her skintight dress with a thigh-high slit, and she deserved to after conquering the Victoria's Secret runway for a second year straight. Read on to see her full look, then shop similar red dresses.