Bella Hadid's Red Dress at Victoria's Secret Party 2017
Bella Hadid's Sultry Red Dress Deserves 100 Chili Pepper Emoji
The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show celebrations continued with another red carpet. The models showed up to a viewing party in New York City and, once again, wore sexy outfits for the occasion. While some models wore sultry tops and trousers, Bella Hadid opted for a figure-hugging red corset dress.
The bodycon design was similar to her Alexandre Vauthier dress at the VSFS afterparty, except this one was made of latex-like material. She only accessorized with a simple necklace and pinky ring, letting the dress make the loudest statement.
Bella definitely owned the night in her skintight dress with a thigh-high slit, and she deserved to after conquering the Victoria's Secret runway for a second year straight. Read on to see her full look, then shop similar red dresses.