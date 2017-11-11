Cheap Stocking Stuffers 2017
23 Cute Stocking Stuffers That Put Presents Under the Tree to Shame — All $10 or Less!
Stocking stuffers shouldn't empty out your bank account; they should be affordable. If you have a friend or family member who loves fashion, there are plenty of cute items out there with price tags that will give you a sigh of relief. We rounded up our favorite options, all for $10 or less. Feast your eyes on jewelry, hats, hair accessories, phone cases, and more. Filling up a stocking has never been this easy!
Chunky Curb Chain Short Necklace
$18 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
Pommed Pony Holder Set
$15 $9.95
Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm
$12 $9.60
Faux Fur Cherry Pompom Bag Charm
$16 $9.95
from Free People
Sea Iridescent
$22.50 $9.50
from J.Crew Factory
Iridescent Makeup Bag
$7.90
Swan Glitter Keychain
$10 $6.98
from Francesca's
