23 Cute Stocking Stuffers That Put Presents Under the Tree to Shame — All $10 or Less!

Stocking stuffers shouldn't empty out your bank account; they should be affordable. If you have a friend or family member who loves fashion, there are plenty of cute items out there with price tags that will give you a sigh of relief. We rounded up our favorite options, all for $10 or less. Feast your eyes on jewelry, hats, hair accessories, phone cases, and more. Filling up a stocking has never been this easy!

H&M
Hat with Pompom
$9.99
from H&M
Urban Outfitters
Chunky Curb Chain Short Necklace
$18 $9.99
from Urban Outfitters
J.Crew Factory
Black
$16.50 $8
from J.Crew Factory
Anthropologie
Pommed Pony Holder Set
$15 $9.95
from Anthropologie
francesca's
Emily Hello Watch
$20 $6.98
from Francesca's
Forever 21 Faux Fur Case For iPhone 6/6S/7
$5
from forever21.com
Anthropologie Lip Treatments
Albeit Nourishing Lip Balm
$12 $9.60
from Anthropologie
H&M
Woven Scarf
$12.99
from H&M
H&M
Lace Brazilian Briefs
$9.99
from H&M
H&M
Stud Earrings
$7.99
from H&M
Anthropologie
Tidy Mouse Ring Holder
$10
from Anthropologie
H&M
Knit Hat
$9.99
from H&M
Free People
Faux Fur Cherry Pompom Bag Charm
$16 $9.95
from Free People
Forever 21
Floral Stud Earrings
$3.90
from Forever 21
Forever 21
Iridescent Tassel Keychain
$3.90
from Forever 21
H&M
Lace Hipster Briefs
$9.99
from H&M
Forever 21
Faux Fur Faux Pearl Earmuffs
$6.90
from Forever 21
J.Crew Factory
Sea Iridescent
$22.50 $9.50
from J.Crew Factory
Forever 21
Iridescent Makeup Bag
$7.90
from Forever 21
Francesca's Key Chains
Swan Glitter Keychain
$10 $6.98
from Francesca's
H&M
Earrings
$7.99
from H&M
H&M
iPhone 6/6s Case
$9.99
from H&M
H&M
Velvet Choker Necklace
$4.99
from H&M
