Chrissy Teigen Wearing Black Stiletto Booties at Airport
Chrissy Teigen's Airport Shoes Are Impractical but Stylish as Hell
While most of us opt for sneakers when we're traveling, Chrissy Teigen chose something a little more fashion-forward. The model (and everyone's favorite funny girl) was spotted at LAX wearing a chic tweed duster coat with a black shirt and matching jeans. She finished off her airport look with a pair of oversize sunglasses and a large tote bag. Chrissy cuffed her dark jeans to reveal a pair of sexy lace-up boots with a stiletto heel. While her booties may not be the most practical for travel, they're certainly stylish as hell. Keep reading to have a look at her entire ensemble and buy similar versions of her boots for your shoe rotation, too.
