 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Chrissy Teigen's Airport Shoes Are Impractical but Stylish as Hell
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Chrissy Teigen's Airport Shoes Are Impractical but Stylish as Hell

While most of us opt for sneakers when we're traveling, Chrissy Teigen chose something a little more fashion-forward. The model (and everyone's favorite funny girl) was spotted at LAX wearing a chic tweed duster coat with a black shirt and matching jeans. She finished off her airport look with a pair of oversize sunglasses and a large tote bag. Chrissy cuffed her dark jeans to reveal a pair of sexy lace-up boots with a stiletto heel. While her booties may not be the most practical for travel, they're certainly stylish as hell. Keep reading to have a look at her entire ensemble and buy similar versions of her boots for your shoe rotation, too.

Related
Chrissy Teigen Wore Her "Best Outfit Ever" When She Was Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen's Airport Shoes Are Impractical but Stylish as Hell
Chrissy Teigen's Airport Shoes Are Impractical but Stylish as Hell
Chrissy Teigen's Airport Shoes Are Impractical but Stylish as Hell
Forever 21 Stiletto Boots
Christian Louboutin Booton Leather Ankle Boots
Steve Madden Satisfied Lace-Up Stiletto Booties
Anna Dnd Pointed-Toe Bootie
Santoni Lace-Up Ankle Boot
Derek Lam Odeon Lace-Up Booties
Dsquared2 Witness Ankle Boots
Pedro Garcia Eulalia Lace-Up Satin Booties
Cape Robbin Stiletto Boot
Chase & Chloe Chantelle Lace-Up Boot
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Celebrity Street StyleAirport StyleChrissy TeigenGet The LookCelebrity StyleBootsShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Forever 21
Pointed Toe Stiletto Boots
from Forever 21
$37.90
Christian Louboutin
Women's Booton Leather Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$1,045
Steve Madden
Women's Satisfied Lace-Up Stiletto Booties
from Macy's
$129
Nordstrom Rack
ANNA DND Pointed Toe Bootie
from Nordstrom Rack
$31$24.97
Santoni
Lace-up Ankle Boot
from MODA OPERANDI
$715
Derek Lam
Odeon Lace-Up Suede Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$850
DSQUARED2
Black Leather Witness High Heel Ankle Boots
from Forzieri
$1,060
Pedro Garcia
Eulalia Lace-Up Satin Booties
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$595
Nordstrom Rack
Cape Robbin Mini Lace Cuff Stiletto Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$49.99$32.97
Nordstrom Rack
Chase & Chloe Chantelle Lace-Up Boot
from Nordstrom Rack
$64.95$29.97
Shop More
Santoni Boots SHOP MORE
Santoni
wingtip ankle boots
from Farfetch
$497.33
Santoni
brogue detail buckled Chelsea boots
from Farfetch
$685.88
Santoni
high heel boots
from Farfetch
$514.48
Santoni
chelsea boots
from Farfetch
$503.05
Santoni
wedge ankle boots
from Farfetch
$668.11$267.24
Steve Madden Boots SHOP MORE
Steve Madden
Women's 'Emotions' Stretch Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$99.95
Steve Madden
Brisk Velvet Ankle Boots
from Lord & Taylor
$99$34.65
Steve Madden
Gorgeous Over-the-Knee Boots
from Lord & Taylor
$129$90.30
Steve Madden
Women's Wagner Stiletto-Heel Booties
from Macy's
$129
Steve Madden
90mm Posed Faux Leather Boots
from LUISAVIAROMA
$127
Derek Lam Boots SHOP MORE
Derek Lam
Women's Carmen Leather Ankle Booties
from Barneys New York
$795
Derek Lam
Women's Velvet Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$795
Derek Lam
Women's Talitha Suede Ankle-Tie Booties
from Barneys New York
$895
Derek Lam
Women's Carmen Leather Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$950
Derek Lam
Women's Suede Ankle Boots
from Barneys New York
$795
Steve Madden Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jamialix
gracefullytaylored
southerntailored
redrhinestone
Nordstrom Rack Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
_sincerelyjules
_sincerelyjules
wynnandroo
astylishcloset
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds