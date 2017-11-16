Chrissy Teigen's Airport Shoes Are Impractical but Stylish as Hell

While most of us opt for sneakers when we're traveling, Chrissy Teigen chose something a little more fashion-forward. The model (and everyone's favorite funny girl) was spotted at LAX wearing a chic tweed duster coat with a black shirt and matching jeans. She finished off her airport look with a pair of oversize sunglasses and a large tote bag. Chrissy cuffed her dark jeans to reveal a pair of sexy lace-up boots with a stiletto heel. While her booties may not be the most practical for travel, they're certainly stylish as hell. Keep reading to have a look at her entire ensemble and buy similar versions of her boots for your shoe rotation, too.