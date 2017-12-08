 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Pajama Top, but the Fancy Part Is Around Her Waist
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Pajama Top, but the Fancy Part Is Around Her Waist

After Emily Ratajkowski created a handbag for The Kooples, it was only fitting she had a party to celebrate. The star threw a cocktail bash in LA, and instead of wearing a sexy dress for the occasion (something we've come to expect), she wore a silky pajama top from The Kooples with a pair of blue frayed jeans and black Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Emily, of course, toted the leopard print bag she designed in collaboration with the brand.

Her accessories game didn't stop there, though. The star also wrapped a pearl-and-crystal-embellished belt around her waist. The vintage-like accessory kept her shirt from flowing out at the sides and highlighted her svelte figure. Emily could have used a plain ol' buckle belt, but we think this option gave it that elevated fashion girl touch. Check out her cool belt, then shop similar selections.

Related
Emily Ratajkowski Is Giving Us Major Cher Horowitz Vibes With This Yellow Plaid Outfit
Barneys Warehouse Belts
Maison Mayle MAISON MAYLE WOMEN'S CIRQUE DE CHARME BELT
$995 $599
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more Barneys Warehouse Belts
Nordstrom Women's Fashion
Women's Fashion Focus Accessories Imitation Pearl & Mini Chain Belt
$42
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Women's Fashion
Chanel
Necklace Gunmetal Silver Blak Beads Faux Pearl Tassel Charms
$3,195
from TrueFacet
Buy Now See more Chanel Necklaces
BHLDN
Eleonora Fitted Belt
$140
from BHLDN
Buy Now See more BHLDN Bride
Kate Spade
1/2 Stone Bridal Belt with Grosgrain Ties Women's Belts
$88 $70.99
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Bride
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Pajama Top, but the Fancy Part Is Around Her Waist
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Pajama Top, but the Fancy Part Is Around Her Waist
Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Pajama Top, but the Fancy Part Is Around Her Waist
Maison Mayle Charme Belt
Fashion Focus Accessories Belt
Chanel Tassel Charms Belt
Bhldn Eleonora Fitted Belt
Kate Spade Belt
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Emily RatajkowskiThe KooplesCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookGiuseppe ZanottiModelsFallCelebrity StyleAccessoriesBelts
Shop Story
Read Story
Barneys Warehouse
Maison Mayle MAISON MAYLE WOMEN'S CIRQUE DE CHARME BELT
from Barneys Warehouse
$995$599
Nordstrom
Women's Fashion Focus Accessories Imitation Pearl & Mini Chain Belt
from Nordstrom
$42
Chanel
Necklace Gunmetal Silver Blak Beads Faux Pearl Tassel Charms
from TrueFacet
$3,195
BHLDN
Eleonora Fitted Belt
from BHLDN
$140
Kate Spade
1/2 Stone Bridal Belt with Grosgrain Ties Women's Belts
from Zappos Luxury
$88$70.99
Shop More
Nordstrom Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
ghd
Curve Soft Curl Iron
from Nordstrom
$199
CAUDALIE
Beauty Elixir
from Nordstrom
$49
Ray-Ban
Women's Icons 50Mm Round Metal Sunglasses - Gold/ Green
from Nordstrom
$150
Judith Jack
Women's Stackable Cubic Zirconia Bezel Ring
from Nordstrom
$60
Madewell
Women's High Rise Skinny Jeans
from Nordstrom
$128
Kate Spade Bride SHOP MORE
Kate Spade
Wedding Belles - I Do/i Did Leather Passport Holder - White
from Nordstrom
$78
Kate Spade
Gold-Tone "Happily Ever After" Bridal Idiom Bangle Bracelet
from Macy's
$58
Kate Spade
Serrano Bow Sandals
from shopbop.com
$138$69
Kate Spade
1/2 Stone Bridal Belt with Grosgrain Ties Women's Belts
from Zappos Luxury
$88
Kate Spade
3/4 Stone Bridal Belt with Grosgrain Ties Women's Belts
from Zappos Luxury
$88
Chanel Necklaces SHOP MORE
Chanel
Textured CC Pendant Necklace
from TheRealReal
$745
Chanel
Quilted CC Pendant Necklace
from TheRealReal
$795
Chanel
Crystal & Faux Pearl Flower Necklace
from TheRealReal
$1,995$1,197
Chanel
Signature Cutout Circle Pendant Necklace
from TheRealReal
$395
Chanel
Faux Pearl & Crystal Necklace
from TheRealReal
$595
Nordstrom Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
22 Sleek Tech Gifts That Won't Break Your Bank
by Chelsea Hassler
Fall Beauty
Fight Dry, Cracked Chapped Lips With These 9 Nourishing Balms
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Beauty Trends
12 Galaxy-Inspired Products That Will Add Interstellar Drama to Your Beauty Routine
by Emily Orofino
Nordstrom Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jennakmorton
katelynsailor
breanneelenburg
elysecohen
Kate Spade Bride AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
madelinemittel
shotgunsandseashells
dooleynotedstyle
themilleraffect
Chanel Necklaces AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sweatshirtsanddresses
kt.the.blondie
vonneywong
kate.chanel
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds