Emily Ratajkowski Wore a Pajama Top, but the Fancy Part Is Around Her Waist

After Emily Ratajkowski created a handbag for The Kooples, it was only fitting she had a party to celebrate. The star threw a cocktail bash in LA, and instead of wearing a sexy dress for the occasion (something we've come to expect), she wore a silky pajama top from The Kooples with a pair of blue frayed jeans and black Giuseppe Zanotti heels. Emily, of course, toted the leopard print bag she designed in collaboration with the brand.

Her accessories game didn't stop there, though. The star also wrapped a pearl-and-crystal-embellished belt around her waist. The vintage-like accessory kept her shirt from flowing out at the sides and highlighted her svelte figure. Emily could have used a plain ol' buckle belt, but we think this option gave it that elevated fashion girl touch. Check out her cool belt, then shop similar selections.