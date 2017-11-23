 Skip Nav
23 Fashion Gifts For the Ultimate Kate Middleton Fan

There aren't many women who can compete with Kate Middleton when it comes to her sophisticated style. So who better to source for inspiration when it comes to holiday gifts? After all, you want the presents you give to be just as classic and memorable as the ones you receive.

One scroll through some of the duchess's strongest looks tells you she's got a wardrobe full of well-crafted pieces, most of which transcend what's "in fashion." Kate's tailored coats, sapphire jewels, and elegant dresses look just as lovely every time she wears them — even if it's years later.

Read on for 23 items that fit the bill, plenty of which come from Kate's favorite designers, feature her go-to patterns, and take the form of her go-to silhouettes. Even if your BFF, mom, or sister isn't as royally obsessed with Kate as you are, there's no doubt she'll love one of these timeless gifts.

Combined Lace and Tweed Skirt
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
Tweed Top With Contrasting Lace
$40
from zara.com
Buy Now
Kendra Scott
Lee Earrings in Pave Diamond and 14k Yellow Gold
$1,500
from Kendra Scott
Buy Now See more Kendra Scott Diamond Earrings
Queen and Royal Family Wall Calendar
$15
from calendars.com
Buy Now
Alexander McQueen
Jacquard-knit Mini Skirt - Black
$1,125
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Mini Skirts
Nordstrom Rack Rings
Delmar Sterling Silver Diamond & Created Sapphire Ring
$45.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Rings
NET-A-PORTER.COM Longsleeve Tops
Cefinn - Pussy-bow Voile Blouse - Cream
$320
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Longsleeve Tops
Soludos
Women's Navy Linen Tall Wedge Sandal 8122718
$74.95
from Swimoutlet
Buy Now See more Soludos Sandals
Petit Bateau
Leny Long Sleeve Striped Tee
$92
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Petit Bateau Longsleeve Tops
Cartier
Love Pendant Necklace
$2,275
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Cartier Necklaces
Free People
Tiny Tiara Headband
$20
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Hair Accessories
Jenny Packham
Embellished Crepe, Tulle And Lace Gown - Blue
$4,265
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Jenny Packham Evening Dresses
J.Crew
Regent Linen Blazer - Navy
$190
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Blazers
Stuart Weitzman
The 5050 Boot
$655
from Stuart Weitzman
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Boots
Erdem
Florence floral silk dress
$1,235
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Erdem Day Dresses
shopbop.com Clutches
Antonello Piatta Rombetti Clutch
$435
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Clutches
Laura Ashley
Created Blue Sapphire Earrings.
$55
from Bluefly
Buy Now See more Laura Ashley Earrings
Burberry
The Kensington Mid Cotton-gabardine Trench Coat - Sand
$1,795
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Burberry Coats
LK Bennett
Sledge Leather Pumps
$345
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more LK Bennett Pumps
Asos
Floral Fascinator With Bow Detail
$24
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Hair Accessories
Diane von Furstenberg
Lace Dress
$374
from Italist
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Dresses
Alexander McQueen
rose embroidered box clutch
$2,695
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Alexander McQueen Clutches
Joseph
Cashmere long gloves
$143
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Joseph Gloves
YMC
Green and Black Tartan Christine Coat
$560
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more YMC Coats
Combined Lace and Tweed Skirt
from zara.com
$50
Tweed Top With Contrasting Lace
from zara.com
$40
Kendra Scott
Lee Earrings in Pave Diamond and 14k Yellow Gold
from Kendra Scott
$1,500
Queen and Royal Family Wall Calendar
from calendars.com
$15
Alexander McQueen
Jacquard-knit Mini Skirt - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,125
Nordstrom Rack
Delmar Sterling Silver Diamond & Created Sapphire Ring
from Nordstrom Rack
$45.97
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Cefinn - Pussy-bow Voile Blouse - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$320
Soludos
Women's Navy Linen Tall Wedge Sandal 8122718
from Swimoutlet
$74.95
Petit Bateau
Leny Long Sleeve Striped Tee
from shopbop.com
$92
Cartier
Love Pendant Necklace
from TheRealReal
$2,275
Free People
Tiny Tiara Headband
from Free People
$20
Jenny Packham
Embellished Crepe, Tulle And Lace Gown - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$4,265
J.Crew
Regent Linen Blazer - Navy
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$190
Stuart Weitzman
The 5050 Boot
from Stuart Weitzman
$655
Erdem
Florence floral silk dress
from Selfridges
$1,235
shopbop.com
Antonello Piatta Rombetti Clutch
from shopbop.com
$435
Laura Ashley
Created Blue Sapphire Earrings.
from Bluefly
$55
Burberry
The Kensington Mid Cotton-gabardine Trench Coat - Sand
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,795
LK Bennett
Sledge Leather Pumps
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$345
Asos
Floral Fascinator With Bow Detail
from Asos
$24
Diane von Furstenberg
Lace Dress
from Italist
$374
Alexander McQueen
rose embroidered box clutch
from Farfetch
$2,695
Joseph
Cashmere long gloves
from Selfridges
$143
YMC
Green and Black Tartan Christine Coat
from SSENSE
$560
