Hailey Baldwin White Kenneth Cole Boots
Hailey Baldwin Wore the Most Unexpected Pair of Pants With Her Fall Sweater
Prior to attending Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday dinner, Hailey Baldwin was spotted on the streets of LA in a casual Summer-meets-Fall ensemble. Denim bermuda shorts — usually reserved for warmer weather — turned into the perfect transitional piece for Hailey when she wore a chunky cable-knit sweater on top. This look was by far the most unique way to wear a sweater that we've seen.
Hailey then added one more trend-driven element to her outfit with a pair of white Kenneth Cole boots. The neutral-colored footwear has taken over every fashion girl's Fall wardrobe, and Hailey expertly styled the shoes. The model added finishing touches with her accessories: aviator shades and a Givenchy bag. Read on to see her full outfit, then re-create it yourself with similar shoppable pieces.