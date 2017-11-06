 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Hailey Baldwin Wore the Most Unexpected Pair of Pants With Her Fall Sweater

Prior to attending Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday dinner, Hailey Baldwin was spotted on the streets of LA in a casual Summer-meets-Fall ensemble. Denim bermuda shorts — usually reserved for warmer weather — turned into the perfect transitional piece for Hailey when she wore a chunky cable-knit sweater on top. This look was by far the most unique way to wear a sweater that we've seen.

Hailey then added one more trend-driven element to her outfit with a pair of white Kenneth Cole boots. The neutral-colored footwear has taken over every fashion girl's Fall wardrobe, and Hailey expertly styled the shoes. The model added finishing touches with her accessories: aviator shades and a Givenchy bag. Read on to see her full outfit, then re-create it yourself with similar shoppable pieces.

Related
Hailey Baldwin's One-Piece Swimsuit Will Give You a Major Dose of Summer Nostalgia
Hailey Baldwin Took a Stroll in LA
She Wore a Cable-Knit Sweater With Denim Bermuda Shorts . . .
. . . And a Pair of White Boots From Kenneth Cole
ASOS Cable-Knit Sweater
Forever 21 Turtleneck Sweater
Lucky Brand Bermuda Shorts
Levi's Bermuda Shorts
Kenneth Cole Boots
Stuart Weitzman Booties
Steve Madden Stiletto-Heel Booties
Start Slideshow
Hailey BaldwinCelebrity Street StyleGet The LookModelsFallGivenchyCelebrity StyleKenneth ColeSweatersBoots
Shop More
Steve Madden Boots SHOP MORE
Steve Madden
Women's 'Emotions' Stretch Over The Knee Boot
from Nordstrom
$99.95
Steve Madden
Brisk Velvet Ankle Boots
from Lord & Taylor
$99$34.65
Steve Madden
Gorgeous Over-the-Knee Boots
from Lord & Taylor
$129$90.30
Steve Madden
Women's Wagner Stiletto-Heel Booties
from Macy's
$129
Steve Madden
90mm Posed Faux Leather Boots
from LUISAVIAROMA
$127
Lucky Brand Plus Shorts SHOP MORE
Lucky Brand
Ginger Denim Roll Cuff Bermuda Shorts (Plus Size)
from Nordstrom Rack
$69.50$20.85
Lucky Brand
Plus Denim Bermuda Shorts
from Lord & Taylor
$69.50
Lucky Brand
Plus Ginger Bermuda Shorts
from Lord & Taylor
$69.50$38.19
Lucky Brand
Cuffed Cotton Shorts
from Lord & Taylor
$69.50$27.80
Lucky Brand
Plus Size Ginger Bermuda Shorts in Withered
from 6pm.com
$69.50$43
People Tree Sweaters SHOP MORE
People Tree
Sweaters
from yoox.com
$184$92
People Tree
Hand Knitted Cable Knit Unbleached Wool High Neck Oversized Sweater
from Asos
$293
People Tree
Hand Knitted Honeycomb Cable Knit Cropped Cardigan
from Asos
$214
Wolf & Badger
Aloha From Deer - Tree Heart Sweatshirt
from Wolf & Badger
$75
Patagonia
Men's Lightweight Better Sweater® Marsupial Fleece Pullover
from Patagonia
$119
Stuart Weitzman Boots AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Sexy Sweater Dress Comes With a Super Practical Pair of Boots
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Celebrity Style
Selena Gomez's Shoe Switch Proves That Changing Your Mind — and Your Clothes — Is NBD
by Sarah Wasilak
Urban Outfitters
Selena Gomez Found a Pair of Black Boots She Can Wear to Hockey Games and Beyond
by Marina Liao
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Steve Madden Boots AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
just__becky
blondeblissblog
alyssaadavies
thestyledsociety
People Tree Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mamabsays
useless_dk
bittersweetcolours
bittersweetcolours
Levi's Shorts AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
baskinstyle
dresswelltraveloften_
baskinstyle
samanthabelbel
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds