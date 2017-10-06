12 Brilliant Transitional Season Styling Hacks Every Woman Needs to Know

Choosing an outfit in the Fall can be tricky. Many people swap out their dresses and denim skirts for coats and leather jackets. But we're here to say that you don't have to pack away all of your favorite warm weather pieces just yet. With a couple of unique styling hacks in your back pocket, you can get the most of these Summer staples. Ahead, we're counting down 12 brilliant transitional season styling hacks you'll wish you knew sooner.