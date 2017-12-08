 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
You Can Thank Hillary Clinton For Making Ultra Violet Pantone's Color of the Year
Street Style
66 Styling Hacks That Fashion Girls Use Daily
Winter Fashion
Booties Are Forever, But These 23 Ways to Wear Them Are Brand New
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Was the Belle of the Ball at Every Wedding She's Ever Attended
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Can Thank Hillary Clinton For Making Ultra Violet Pantone's Color of the Year

Pantone just released its color of the year for 2018: Ultra Violet. We've seen the color on the runways during Fashion Week with an array of designers including the bold hue in their Spring 2018 collections. But perhaps the most interesting theory behind the popularity of the color, recognized by WWD, has to do with Hillary Clinton.

The former Democratic presidential nominee gave her 2016 concession speech in a gray and purple Ralph Lauren Collection pantsuit and styled it with a matching purple blouse. What many people don't realize is that there was a special meaning behind the color of her ensemble. Hillary chose purple, which is a combination of red and blue, to signify unity between Democrats and Republicans. Even Bill Clinton stood proudly by Hillary's side wearing a purple tie. Ahead, you can find all the times Hillary has worn Ultra Violet over the past year.

Related
Pantone's Color of the Year Is Ultraviolet — Here's What You Should Shop
Wearing a pantsuit by Ralph Lauren Collection during her concession speech.
Wearing a purple Argent blazer to a filming of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.
Wearing a purple checkered blazer at Planned Parenthood's 100th anniversary gala.
Giving a speech in a head-to-toe purple ensemble.
Wearing a long coat that featured a hint of Ultra Violet.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StylePantsuitsPantoneHillary ClintonCelebrity Style
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston Pulled Out the Most Classic Bag to Wear With Her Blue Jeans
by Marina Liao
Michelle Obama and Melania Trump Style Differences
2016 Election
The Major Style Difference Between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama
by Sarah Wasilak
Russian Facebook Ads From 2016 Election Released Nov. 2017
2016 Election
Here's What Those Russian Facebook Ads We've Been Hearing About Actually Look Like
by Chelsea Hassler
Kate Middleton's Shoes
Kate Middleton
A Definitive Guide to All the Best Shoes in Kate Middleton's Wardrobe
by Marcia Moody
Hillary Clinton Speech at 2017 Teen Vogue Summit
opinion
Hillary Clinton and Yara Shahidi Tell Young Women Things Will Be OK — "If We Act"
by Lindsay Miller
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds