You Can Thank Hillary Clinton For Making Ultra Violet Pantone's Color of the Year

Pantone just released its color of the year for 2018: Ultra Violet. We've seen the color on the runways during Fashion Week with an array of designers including the bold hue in their Spring 2018 collections. But perhaps the most interesting theory behind the popularity of the color, recognized by WWD, has to do with Hillary Clinton.

The former Democratic presidential nominee gave her 2016 concession speech in a gray and purple Ralph Lauren Collection pantsuit and styled it with a matching purple blouse. What many people don't realize is that there was a special meaning behind the color of her ensemble. Hillary chose purple, which is a combination of red and blue, to signify unity between Democrats and Republicans. Even Bill Clinton stood proudly by Hillary's side wearing a purple tie. Ahead, you can find all the times Hillary has worn Ultra Violet over the past year.