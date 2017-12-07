 Skip Nav
How to Wear Pantone's Color of the Year For 2018 in 11 Easy Outfits

Pantone released its color of the year for 2018, and it's . . . Ultra Violet! The news shouldn't come as a complete surprise if you've been following the runway trends from Fashion Week. We saw a variety of purple hues from designers, most notably lavender touches for Spring/Summer 2018, and it won't be long before every fashion girl finds a way to incorporate the color into her clothing. According to Pantone, Ultra Violet "communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future." This sounds pretty accurate to us as we head into the new year. For those who simply can't wait to try out the trend, we found 11 easy outfits to re-create right now.

Test-Drive the Trend With an Ultra Violet Pantsuit
Cover Up in a Furry Purple Coat — It's Completely Unexpected
Kick Off the Trend With a Pair of Purple Shoes
Start Incorporating Purple Accessories Into Your Daily Outfits
Invest in a Purple Dress You Can Wear With Your Black Boots
Try a Pair of Ultra Violet Pants, Then Rock the Look With Pink Accents
Drape Yourself in an Oversize Purple Cardigan
Stay Warm For Winter in a Purple Puffer Jacket
Revamp Your Basic Black Leather Jacket With Purple Details
Dare to Wear Purple From Head to Toe
Look For Ultra Violet Designs in Your Sweaters
