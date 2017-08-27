These 7 Bloggers Will Help You Channel Selena Gomez's Style Instantly

As a pop star and the face of a major brand like Coach, Selena Gomez has quickly become a style icon. Whether she's at dinner with The Weeknd wearing a sheer LBD or hanging with friends in a floral wrap dress, the songstress dreams up noteworthy outfits for every occasion.

While you might not be able to replicate the exact outfits Selena wears piece for piece, you can come pretty close. Ahead, we've rounded up seven fashionable bloggers whose wardrobes mirror Selena's. Once you follow them, you'll be able to tap into the singer's sartorial sensibilities easily.