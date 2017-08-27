 Skip Nav
Personal Essay
9 Things I Learned About Fashion as a 30-Something
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Gold Necklace Features 1 Very Powerful Message
Celebrity Style
These 11 Trends Wouldn't Have Gone Viral Without Supermodels
These 7 Bloggers Will Help You Channel Selena Gomez's Style Instantly

As a pop star and the face of a major brand like Coach, Selena Gomez has quickly become a style icon. Whether she's at dinner with The Weeknd wearing a sheer LBD or hanging with friends in a floral wrap dress, the songstress dreams up noteworthy outfits for every occasion.

While you might not be able to replicate the exact outfits Selena wears piece for piece, you can come pretty close. Ahead, we've rounded up seven fashionable bloggers whose wardrobes mirror Selena's. Once you follow them, you'll be able to tap into the singer's sartorial sensibilities easily.

Fashion InstagramsStyle TipsStyle How ToSelena GomezStreet StyleCelebrity Style
