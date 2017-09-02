If You Own This Many White T-Shirts, You're Definitely a Hoarder

When fashion girls say, "You can never have too many white t-shirts," that's partly true. But if you're living in a city — say New York — with limited closet storage, having duplicates of tees (or anything really) isn't so space efficient. But we completely understand that when you've found the perfect t-shirt, you'll want to buy it in bulk before it goes out of stock. Likewise, if you haven't found an option you love (we can help with that), then you've probably accumulated tons of rejects — some with holes — that you have yet to toss out.

But these are all simply excuses a hoarder (like me) would make for buying a bunch of the same items. If you think you fall into this category, let us know how many white tees you own below. That number will determine if you're a hoarder or not. Then perhaps afterward, it might be time to finally clean out your closet and downsize to only the essential items.

