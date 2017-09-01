 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Trendy Nike Trainers Are Taking Us Back to the '90s

Fashion is cyclical, so it should come as no surprise that certain styles and trends are always recurring. But, this didn't hit home for me until some of my favorite fashion babes threw me into a time warp straight back to the '90s, by rocking Nike's Air Max 95 trainers.

Although the retro style has been updated with various iterations, as a trainer purist, the classic version with the lace loops, wavy panels, and thick sole complete with the air bubbles are still refreshingly relevant. Allow me to convince you, by reading on for four ways to style them, and then join me in shopping your way back to the '90s.

Related
Make No Mistake — These Pink Nike Sneakers Will Sell Out Immediately

Nike 95 Sneakers With Leather
Nike 95 Leather Trainers
Nike 95 Suede Sneakers
Nike 95 Premium Leather Sneakers
Nike 95 Sneakers
Nike 95 Leather Trainers
Nike 95 Leather and Mesh Trainers
Nike 95 Sneakers With Suede
Start Slideshow
Fashion InstagramsStyle TipsStyle How ToGet The LookStreet StyleFallTrendsNikeSneakersShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Nike Sneakers SHOP MORE
Nike
Women's Free Rn 2 Running Shoe
from Nordstrom
$100$75
Nike
Women's Cortez Classic Se Prm Sneaker
from Nordstrom
$90
Nike
Free RN Flyknit 2017 Women's Running Shoe
from Nike
$120
Nike
Women's Women's Cortez '72 SI Leather Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$130
Nike
Tanjun Women's Athletic Shoes
from Kohl's
$65
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping Guide
The 22 Best Running Shoes For All of Your Training Needs
by Rebecca Brown
Fitness Gear
Are You Ready For This? Our 56 Favorite Sneakers of 2017 Are So Freaking Cool
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
Need New Sneakers? Check Out These Top-Rated Options From Zappos
by Rebecca Brown
Fitness Gear
Kick-Start Fall With Burgundy Sneakers — We Found 8 Cool Pairs
by Macy Cate Williams
Nike Sneakers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
life.by.sylvie
besshcarter
courtneerodgers
tatumchiniquy
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds