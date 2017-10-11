 Skip Nav
How to Make Your Scarf the Most Interesting Part of Your Outfit

Too often when the temperature drops, we worry about layering our coats and long-sleeved shirts and forget to accessorize. But the Fall and Winter season can be the most exciting to dress for. You can wear hats! You can slip into statement socks with your shoes! You can make your scarf the coolest part of your outfit. That's exactly what we're going to show you how to do: be inventive with your neckerchief or furry stole. Out of the 27 styling tricks ahead, we bet you haven't tried half. So read on to get inspired, then shop some of our favorite scarves available now.

Slip One Through Your Hair That Perfectly Plays Up the Rest of Your Look
Invest in a Furry Striped Scarf to Turn Heads on a Cooler Day
Wrap One Around a Thick Choker Necklace and Let the End Hang Down
Tie a Silk Printed Style Into a Loose Knot Over Your Blazer
Wrap One Up Into a Choker to Bring Edge to Your Outfit
Be Bold and Let Your Long Scarf Act as Coverage Instead of a Top
Fold Your Scarf, Loop It Around Your Neck Twice, Then Tie Into a Tight, Tiny Bow
Give Your Outfit a Boho Touch When You Let a Long, Frayed Scarf Hang Down on Both Sides
Invest in a Logo Scarf That Makes a Statement
Another Trendy Option? The Puffer Piece — These Are Everywhere
To Bring Your Sophisticated Suit Casual Vibes, Loop a Wool Scarf Around Your Neck and Let It Hang Down the Back
Ooh! How Sleek Does a Leather Design Look Over a Trench?
Wear a Red Bandana Style With Cowboy Boots to Play Up Western Vibes
Throw a Bright Marigold Scarf Over an All-Black Outfit to Really Pop
Wrap an Oversize Scarf Around Your Shoulders, Draped Like a Collar
Bring Your Dark Outfit a Light, Spring-Infused Touch With Pastels
Twist One Into a Makeshift Tie Over Your Schoolgirl-Inspired Look
Wear Two at Once — One Around Your Neck and One Tied to Your Bag
For an Elegant Look, Tie the Ends Together and Let the Rest Hang Down Your Back
Invest in a Scarf Dress That Comes With Extra Material Equipped
Use One to Contrast Prints — With the Unexpected Addition of Track Pants
Allow One to Contribute to Your Monochrome Look
Skinny Scarves? Still Totally Cool. Wear One Loosely Over Your Boho Maxi
Play Up the Prep When You Twist One Over Your Cable-Knit Sweater Dress
Go For the Ultimate Combo: A Silk Bandana Scarf and Denim Jacket Balanced on the Shoulders
Wear a Red Skinny Scarf With Black and White — the Color Combination Is Brilliant
Fool Them All When You Wear a Sweater That Comes Affixed With a Scarf Tied Into a Bow
