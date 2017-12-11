Jennifer Aniston Pulled Out the Most Classic Bag to Wear With Her Blue Jeans

Jennifer Aniston Black Bag With Gold Chain
Jennifer Aniston's closet is full of basics she can pull out season after season. Take her boyfriend jeans or cozy sweaters — the star never deviates from her classic aesthetic. She stayed true to this style while attending a jewelry launch hosted by friends Jenna Dewan Tatum and Jennifer Meyer. Jennifer showed up to the party in a structured black blazer and blue jeans. The outfit is easy to replicate for all fashion girls, and it set the tone for Jennifer's accessories.
She wore a handful of gold bangles and a gold ring. The star kept the timeless theme going with a quilted black shoulder bag. It had a thin gold chain and buckle, which neatly complemented her jewels. The bag was the key piece to Jen's look as it provided a polished feel. Plus, unlike other of-the-moment handbags, we know this one she can keep for years to come.