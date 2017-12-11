 Skip Nav
Jennifer Aniston Pulled Out the Most Classic Bag to Wear With Her Blue Jeans
Jennifer Aniston Pulled Out the Most Classic Bag to Wear With Her Blue Jeans

Jennifer Aniston's closet is full of basics she can pull out season after season. Take her boyfriend jeans or cozy sweaters — the star never deviates from her classic aesthetic. She stayed true to this style while attending a jewelry launch hosted by friends Jenna Dewan Tatum and Jennifer Meyer. Jennifer showed up to the party in a structured black blazer and blue jeans. The outfit is easy to replicate for all fashion girls, and it set the tone for Jennifer's accessories.

She wore a handful of gold bangles and a gold ring. The star kept the timeless theme going with a quilted black shoulder bag. It had a thin gold chain and buckle, which neatly complemented her jewels. The bag was the key piece to Jen's look as it provided a polished feel. Plus, unlike other of-the-moment handbags, we know this one she can keep for years to come.

Mulberry
'Postman's Lock' Leather Crossbody Clutch - Black
$725
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Mulberry Clutches
Saint Laurent
Monogram quilted leather shoulder bag
$1,390
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Shoulder Bags
Madewell
Chain Leather Crossbody Bag - Black
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Shoulder Bags
Barneys New York
WOMEN'S HANNAH CHAIN WALLET
$160 $79
from Barneys Warehouse
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Wallets
Tory Burch
Robinson Chain Wallet
$298
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Wallets
