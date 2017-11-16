Jennifer Aniston Style Gift Guide
Jennifer Aniston's Style Is So Iconic, We Created a Whole Gift Guide For Her
Jennifer Aniston's iconic style dates back to the '90s, when she rose to fame for her role as Rachel Green on Friends. But while she famously wore a few key looks during that time — including miniskirts with knee-high boots and t-shirts without bras — Jennifer also defined her taste off screen.
On the red carpet, it was all about slinky slips and later, leather LBDs. On the street, Jen sticks to boyfriend jeans and some standout accessories that we've outlined ahead. If your girl's a true Jennifer Aniston fan, she'll appreciate any of the items ahead, so go on and make her as happy as Rachel was when Ross kissed her for the first time in Central Perk.
Plaid Print Scarf
$38
from Asos
Leather Platform Espadrille Wedge Sandals
$495
from Burberry
Women's Original Achilles Sneakers
$415
from Barneys New York
Women's White Diamond Hoop Earrings
$675
from Barneys New York
Faye Small Leather And Suede Backpack - Brown
$1,850
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Crystal Faceted Stone and Beads Station Necklace
$38
from Lord & Taylor
Kurt Geiger London Dora leather knee-high boots
$285
from Selfridges
Friends the TV Series Central Perk Soup Mug
$14
from Francesca's
Stretch Twill Baseball Cap Luxury Tan One Size
$49.50
from Ralph Lauren
Little Brown Bag - 100% Exclusive
$26
from Bloomingdale's
Women's Shirt Collar Leather Jacket
$450 $269.90
from Nordstrom
Women's Halle Suede Lace Up High Block Heel Booties
$450
from Bloomingdale's
