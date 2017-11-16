 Skip Nav
Jennifer Aniston's Style Is So Iconic, We Created a Whole Gift Guide For Her
Jennifer Aniston's Style Is So Iconic, We Created a Whole Gift Guide For Her

Jennifer Aniston's iconic style dates back to the '90s, when she rose to fame for her role as Rachel Green on Friends. But while she famously wore a few key looks during that time — including miniskirts with knee-high boots and t-shirts without bras — Jennifer also defined her taste off screen.

On the red carpet, it was all about slinky slips and later, leather LBDs. On the street, Jen sticks to boyfriend jeans and some standout accessories that we've outlined ahead. If your girl's a true Jennifer Aniston fan, she'll appreciate any of the items ahead, so go on and make her as happy as Rachel was when Ross kissed her for the first time in Central Perk.

Urban Outfitters
Friends Logo Tee
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
Abercrombie & Fitch
Plaid Print Scarf
$38
from Asos
Buy Now See more Abercrombie & Fitch Scarves & Wraps
Burberry
Leather Platform Espadrille Wedge Sandals
$495
from Burberry
Buy Now See more Burberry Platforms
Common Projects
Women's Original Achilles Sneakers
$415
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Common Projects Sneakers
Maje
Rajani V-neck leather dress
$480
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Maje Dresses
Jennifer Meyer
Women's White Diamond Hoop Earrings
$675
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Jennifer Meyer Diamond Earrings
Zara Reconstructed Vintage High Waist Jeans
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Gucci
Leather belt with Double G buckle
$350
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Belts
No.21
floral slip dress
$1,556 $623
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more No.21 Dresses
Chloé
Faye Small Leather And Suede Backpack - Brown
$1,850
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Backpacks
Kenneth Cole New York
Crystal Faceted Stone and Beads Station Necklace
$38
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole New York Necklaces
Selfridges Boots
Kurt Geiger London Dora leather knee-high boots
$285
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Selfridges Boots
Francesca's Cups & Mugs
Friends the TV Series Central Perk Soup Mug
$14
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more Francesca's Cups & Mugs
Ralph Lauren
Stretch Twill Baseball Cap Luxury Tan One Size
$49.50
from Ralph Lauren
Buy Now See more Ralph Lauren Hats
Theory
Women's Wool Blend Tuxedo Jacket
$585
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Theory Jackets
Bloomingdale's
Little Brown Bag - 100% Exclusive
$26
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Duffels & Totes
Everlane
The Cotton Box-Cut Tee
$16
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Tees
Brixton
Wesley Fedora
$52
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Brixton Hats
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Women's Shirt Collar Leather Jacket
$450 $269.90
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Lauren Ralph Lauren Jackets
Vince
Women's Halle Suede Lace Up High Block Heel Booties
$450
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Vince Boots
Friends 2018 Wall Calendar
$15
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Frame
Ruffle Bomber
$349
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Frame Jackets
Wolford
Individual 100 Tights
$85
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Wolford Hosiery
