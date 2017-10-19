Kaia Gerber's Pants Are the Only Thing More Popular Than Jeans Right Now

OK, it's official. Track pants are the new jeans. Obviously there's no need to replace your trusty blues, but ladies like Kaia Gerber and Rihanna (who modeled a similar pair of Fenty trousers) are confirming you need this sporty style in your wardrobe. When Kaia stepped out in Calabasas, CA, in the I.Am.Gia Electra pant (the $117 design is now sold out), she looked effortless.

Accessorized with a white cropped tee, a fanny pack, and combat boots, Kaia was wearing staples that could easily be worked with denim. But what could be bad about substituting baggy, functional sweats instead? Kaia proved you'll still look just as cool — especially when your pants are updated with more eye-catching details than side stripes. Read on for another glimpse, then shop alternative options until this I.Am.Gia must have is restocked.