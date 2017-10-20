Kaia Gerber's Sneakers Are the Kind That Say "Don't Mess With Me"

Kaia Gerber's quickly defining her signature style, starting with her shoes. While out with friends, the model sported a pair of boyish Fenty x Puma sneakers with denim shorts and her Wang Fest tee. The kicks were unlike any other model's go-to pair because of the unique ankle-strap design. It added a dose of edginess to Kaia's casual ensemble and proved she has a taste for the nontraditional. (Just take a look at how she styles a white crop top!)

If you look closely at the star's outfit, there were all kinds of special messages. The shirt was symbolic given she opened the Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week, while her cool kicks were a nod to Rihanna's Fenty x Puma line, and Kaia also walked in that show this past season. The shoes are luckily still available to shop, so if you want Kaia's style, this is a good place to start.