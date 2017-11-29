Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater

After slipping into a shimmering Jenny Packham gown and a printed Kate Spade New York fit-and-flare, it was time for a casual switch-up for the Duchess of Cambridge, who visited the Robin Hood Primary School in London to celebrate a gardening campaign. A relaxed look for Kate usually means denim and functional footwear (in this case, it was her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots).

Kate wore her military green Barbour jacket, but that couldn't distract us from her cozy Temperley London turtleneck, a sweater with contrast honeycomb detail at the collar and sleeves. Since Kate's expecting, it's important for her to keep a few designs like this one in her wardrobe, but it's equally important for you to stock up on eye-catching tunics this season. Read on to catch another glimpse of Kate's outfit, accessorized with her sapphire engagement ring and Kiki Lauren heart-shaped earrings, then shop the clear winning essential here.