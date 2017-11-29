 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater

After slipping into a shimmering Jenny Packham gown and a printed Kate Spade New York fit-and-flare, it was time for a casual switch-up for the Duchess of Cambridge, who visited the Robin Hood Primary School in London to celebrate a gardening campaign. A relaxed look for Kate usually means denim and functional footwear (in this case, it was her trusty Penelope Chilvers boots).

Kate wore her military green Barbour jacket, but that couldn't distract us from her cozy Temperley London turtleneck, a sweater with contrast honeycomb detail at the collar and sleeves. Since Kate's expecting, it's important for her to keep a few designs like this one in her wardrobe, but it's equally important for you to stock up on eye-catching tunics this season. Read on to catch another glimpse of Kate's outfit, accessorized with her sapphire engagement ring and Kiki Lauren heart-shaped earrings, then shop the clear winning essential here.

Related
Kate Middleton Makes These 12 Royal Updates to Her Wardrobe Every Fall
Anthropologie
Paloma Turtleneck Sweater
$128
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Turtlenecks
Zara Cable Knit Sweater With High Collar
$60
from zara.com
Buy Now
Last Call by Neiman Marcus Plus Sweaters
Neiman Marcus Plus Asymmetric Flounce Sweater, Plus Size
$85 $42.50
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Last Call by Neiman Marcus Plus Sweaters
MANGO
Turtleneck sweater
$39.99
from MANGO
Buy Now See more MANGO Turtlenecks
Co
Wool And Cashmere-blend Turtleneck Sweater - Black
$1,295 $906
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Co Cashmere Sweaters
shopbop.com Turtlenecks
Ksenia Schnaider Wool Mix Turtleneck Sweater
$298
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Turtlenecks
Balenciaga
Long sleeved turtle neck
$1,150 $690
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Balenciaga Turtlenecks
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Everything About Kate Middleton's Outfit Looks Familiar, Except Her Heavenly Fall Sweater
Anthropologie Paloma Turtleneck Sweater
Zara Cable Knit Sweater With High Collar
Neiman Marcus Plus Asymmetric Flounce Sweater
Mango Turtleneck Sweater
Co Wool And Cashmere-blend Turtleneck Sweater
Ksenia Schnaider Wool Mix Turtleneck Sweater
Balenciaga Long-Sleeved Turtleneck
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Penelope ChilversThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsTemperley LondonTurtlenecksGet The LookKate MiddletonTopsFallCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
Anthropologie
Paloma Turtleneck Sweater
from Anthropologie
$128
Zara Cable Knit Sweater With High Collar
from zara.com
$60
Last Call by Neiman Marcus
Neiman Marcus Plus Asymmetric Flounce Sweater, Plus Size
from Last Call by Neiman Marcus
$85$42.50
MANGO
Turtleneck sweater
from MANGO
$39.99
Co
Wool And Cashmere-blend Turtleneck Sweater - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,295$906
shopbop.com
Ksenia Schnaider Wool Mix Turtleneck Sweater
from shopbop.com
$298
Balenciaga
Long sleeved turtle neck
from Farfetch
$1,150$690
Shop More
Anthropologie Turtlenecks SHOP MORE
Anthropologie
Moth Tisbury Turtleneck Pullover
from Anthropologie
$98
Anthropologie
Moth Maree Tied Turtleneck
from Anthropologie
$128
Anthropologie
Tina + Jo Maribel Striped Turtleneck
from Anthropologie
$98
Anthropologie
Moth Solita Turtleneck Sweater
from Anthropologie
$138
Knitted & Knotted
Lileas Bell-Sleeve Turtleneck
from Anthropologie
$128
MANGO Turtlenecks SHOP MORE
MANGO
Turtleneck sweater
from MANGO
$25.99
Mango Outlet
Turtle neck sweater
from MANGO
$49.99$29.99
MANGO
Turtle neck sweater
from MANGO
$39.99
MANGO
Turtleneck ribbed sweater
from MANGO
$45.99
MANGO
Turtle neck sweater
from MANGO
$39.99
shopbop.com Turtlenecks SHOP MORE
Vince
Cashmere Turtleneck Pullover
from shopbop.com
$385
Ulla Johnson
Amina Turtleneck
from shopbop.com
$485
J.o.a.
Cold Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
from shopbop.com
$78
Demy Lee
Mackena Turtleneck Sweater
from shopbop.com
$268
shopbop.com
Monse Cutout Turtleneck Sweater
from shopbop.com
$990
Anthropologie Turtlenecks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
liptologist
vwinteriorstyle
nomadluxuries
delaneywithlove
shopbop.com Turtlenecks AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
courtneysims_com
halliedaily
courtneysims_com
amidwesternmix
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds