POPSUGAR Fashion Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Stella McCartney Denim Dress Kendall Jenner Traded in Her Denim Shorts For This Easy Summer Dress June 19, 2017 by Marina Liao For Summer, all we want are easy outfits. You can invest in coordinated sets or go the other route and scope out the most versatile dress. Lily-Rose Depp found her go-to in a floral print, while Kendall Jenner, it seems, prefers denim. The model wore a wrapped midi dress by Stella McCartney on Father's Day and reminded us there's more than one way to wear denim. Her simple dress featured crisscross straps at the back, and Kendall kept the outfit casual with a pair of sneakers and cat-eye frames. Scroll on for a closer look at the star's one-and-done Summer pick, and shop it yourself. Related16 Times We Wanted to Borrow Kendall Jenner's Airport Outfits Shop Brands Stella McCartney · J Brand · See by Chloe · Rebecca Taylor · H&M Image Source: Getty/Earl Gibson III Kendall and Kylie Jenner Spent Time With Caitlyn on Father's Day Image Source: Getty/Earl Gibson III Kendall Wore a Stella McCartney Denim Dress Image Source: Getty/Earl Gibson III The Back Had a Crisscross Detail A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:18am PDT Shop Kendall's Dress Stella McCartney Denim Wrap Dress ($825) Stella McCartney Denim wrap dress $825$577 from mytheresa Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Day Dresses J Brand Women's Carmela Denim Dress $248 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more J Brand Day Dresses See by Chloe Curved-hem denim apron dress $296$207 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more See by Chloe Day Dresses Stella McCartney Linda Stretch-denim Dress - Mid denim $800$480 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Day Dresses Rebecca Taylor Strappy Denim Dress $295 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Day Dresses H&M Denim Dress $49.99$24.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dresses