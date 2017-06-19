Kendall Jenner Traded in Her Denim Shorts For This Easy Summer Dress

For Summer, all we want are easy outfits. You can invest in coordinated sets or go the other route and scope out the most versatile dress. Lily-Rose Depp found her go-to in a floral print, while Kendall Jenner, it seems, prefers denim.

The model wore a wrapped midi dress by Stella McCartney on Father's Day and reminded us there's more than one way to wear denim. Her simple dress featured crisscross straps at the back, and Kendall kept the outfit casual with a pair of sneakers and cat-eye frames. Scroll on for a closer look at the star's one-and-done Summer pick, and shop it yourself.