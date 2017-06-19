 Skip Nav
Kendall Jenner Traded in Her Denim Shorts For This Easy Summer Dress

Kendall Jenner Stella McCartney Denim Dress

For Summer, all we want are easy outfits. You can invest in coordinated sets or go the other route and scope out the most versatile dress. Lily-Rose Depp found her go-to in a floral print, while Kendall Jenner, it seems, prefers denim.

The model wore a wrapped midi dress by Stella McCartney on Father's Day and reminded us there's more than one way to wear denim. Her simple dress featured crisscross straps at the back, and Kendall kept the outfit casual with a pair of sneakers and cat-eye frames. Scroll on for a closer look at the star's one-and-done Summer pick, and shop it yourself.

Shop Brands
Stella McCartney · J Brand · See by Chloe · Rebecca Taylor · H&M
Image Source: Getty/Earl Gibson III
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Spent Time With Caitlyn on Father's Day
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Spent Time With Caitlyn on Father's Day
Image Source: Getty/Earl Gibson III
Kendall Wore a Stella McCartney Denim Dress
Kendall Wore a Stella McCartney Denim Dress
Image Source: Getty/Earl Gibson III
The Back Had a Crisscross Detail

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Shop Kendall's Dress
Shop Kendall's Dress

Stella McCartney Denim Wrap Dress ($825)

Stella McCartney
Denim wrap dress
$825$577
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Day Dresses
J Brand
Women's Carmela Denim Dress
$248
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J Brand Day Dresses
See by Chloe
Curved-hem denim apron dress
$296$207
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more See by Chloe Day Dresses
Stella McCartney
Linda Stretch-denim Dress - Mid denim
$800$480
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Stella McCartney Day Dresses
Rebecca Taylor
Strappy Denim Dress
$295
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Day Dresses
H&M
Denim Dress
$49.99$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
