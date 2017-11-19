 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Lady Gaga's Fringed AMAs Outfit Is Super Sheer and Devastatingly Sexy
Award Season
The AMAs Red Carpet Set the Tone For Award Season
Award Season
The Only Appropriate Response to Tracee Ellis Ross's Dress Is "OMG"
Award Season
Lea Michele Just Started a Trend at the AMAs With Mismatched Earrings
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Lady Gaga's Fringed AMAs Outfit Is Super Sheer and Devastatingly Sexy

Lady Gaga is just one of the many stylish stars who performed at this year's American Music Awards. First, the songstress posed backstage in a gingham minidress by Azzedine Alaïa. Later in the evening, she performed her single "The Cure" via satellite from her tour wearing a head-turning ensemble. Gaga wore a sheer bodysuit that featured an embellished crisscross design and fringe accents. She finished off her look with a pair of white boots. Keep reading to have a closer look at her full ensemble ahead.

Related
Selena Gomez's Hair Will Catch Your Eye, but Her Sexy Dress Will Make Your Head Spin
Lady Gaga's Fringed AMAs Outfit Is Super Sheer and Devastatingly Sexy
Lady Gaga's Fringed AMAs Outfit Is Super Sheer and Devastatingly Sexy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Award SeasonLady GagaAmerican Music AwardsCelebrity Style
Award Season
Diana Ross's Dancing Grandson Stole the Show (and Our Hearts) at the AMAs
by Brinton Parker
Jamie Foxx and His Daughter at the 2017 AMAs
Jamie Foxx
Jamie Foxx Is the Proudest Dad on the AMAs Red Carpet
by Terry Carter
American Music Awards Best Dressed 2017
Award Season
Who Won the American Music Awards Red Carpet?
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Best Pictures From the 2017 American Music Awards
Award Season
70+ AMAs Pictures That Pretty Much Put You Front Row at the Show
by Brittney Stephens
Lady Gaga's Best Moments of 2017
Lady Gaga
13 Times Lady Gaga Was the Most Fascinating Person in 2017
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds