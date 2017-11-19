Lady Gaga's Fringed Outfit at American Music Awards 2017
Lady Gaga's Fringed AMAs Outfit Is Super Sheer and Devastatingly Sexy
Lady Gaga is just one of the many stylish stars who performed at this year's American Music Awards. First, the songstress posed backstage in a gingham minidress by Azzedine Alaïa. Later in the evening, she performed her single "The Cure" via satellite from her tour wearing a head-turning ensemble. Gaga wore a sheer bodysuit that featured an embellished crisscross design and fringe accents. She finished off her look with a pair of white boots. Keep reading to have a closer look at her full ensemble ahead.
