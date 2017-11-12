With 1 Look, You'll Understand Why We've Named Laura Harrier Our Style Crush of 2017

Laura Harrier first came onto the scene after landing her breakout role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. With the help of her talented stylist Danielle Nachmani, the actress has managed to cement her place in the fashion world in just a short period of time. From a red checkered set by Brock Collection to a pair of amazing dad-inspired Louis Vuitton sneakers, Laura has been killing it with both her street style and red carpet ensembles. Keep reading to have a look at her best outfits of 2017.