 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Victoria's Secret
12 Body-Image Quotes From Victoria's Secret Angels That Are Totally Relatable
Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice of York Hangs With Kate Middleton, but Her Style's on Another Level
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
With 1 Look, You'll Understand Why We've Named Laura Harrier Our Style Crush of 2017

Laura Harrier first came onto the scene after landing her breakout role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. With the help of her talented stylist Danielle Nachmani, the actress has managed to cement her place in the fashion world in just a short period of time. From a red checkered set by Brock Collection to a pair of amazing dad-inspired Louis Vuitton sneakers, Laura has been killing it with both her street style and red carpet ensembles. Keep reading to have a look at her best outfits of 2017.

Related
Calvin Klein's Latest Underwear Campaign Shatters Age Barriers
Laura wearing a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton look.
Wearing a floral Calvin Klein by Appointment ensemble with Bulgari jewels.
Wearing an '80s-inspired Bottega Veneta suit.
Wearing a denim blouse, suede jacket, and striped pants all by Louis Vuitton.
Wearing a retro Louis Vuitton minidress, boots, and a mini handbag.
Wearing a fuzzy white top, cuffed jeans, and velvet mules, all from Miu Miu.
Wearing a tropical romper with white Mary Janes.
Wearing a sequined silver Miu Miu dress.
Wearing an orange dress that featured a thigh-high split. Laura finished her ensemble off with white lace-up espadrilles.
Laura wearing a white cropped button-down and trousers by Edun.
Wearing a black leather jacket over a strapless minidress. Laura finished her look off with a pearl choker necklace by Chanel.
At the 13th Annual CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards wearing a belted orange Proenza Schouler dress.
Wearing an olive green top with a patent leather skirt by Sies Marjan. Laura completed her look with a Bulgari watch.
Wearing a black turtleneck tucked into a pair of culottes. She styled the monochromatic look with a pair of checkered white heels.
Wearing a floral off-the-shoulder top by Apart with Khaite trousers and red earrings. Laura completed her ensemble with a pair of Mari Giudicelli shoes.
Laura wearing a khaki halterneck dress that featured a keyhole detail in the front.
Wearing head-to-toe Louis Vuitton at the brand's Resort 2018 show in Japan.
Wearing a white Rosie Assoulin outfit while posing with the designer at the 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Wearing a baby pink silk Prabal Gurung dress that featured a thigh-high slit.
Wearing a red checkered peplum top and trousers from the Brock Collection. She finished her look off with a pair of beige Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
Laura wearing a white ensemble by Louis Vuitton that featured bold buttons on the top.
Matching the red carpet in a velvet Calvin Klein by Appointment dress. The red ankle-length dress featured a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline.
Laura wearing a stunning Dior dress with Kurt Geiger heels with a clutch and necklace by Bulgari.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Laura HarrierBest Of 2017Celebrity Street StyleCelebrity Style
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's LBD Looks Classic and Simple — Until the Light Shines Down
by Sarah Wasilak
Victoria Beckham's Airport Outfits
Victoria Beckham
Of All Her Airport Outfits, Victoria Beckham Has Never Been Photographed in This Cozy Staple
by Marina Liao
Princess Diana's Engagement Dress
The Royals
Princess Diana Found Her Engagement Outfit in the Last Place Anyone Would Think Of
by Marina Liao
Victoria Beckham Talks About Posh Spice Outfits
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Feels a Certain Type of Way About Her Posh Spice Outfits
by Kelsey Garcia
Lauren Conrad Fashion Interview Winter 2017
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad's Style Has Changed Since Becoming a Mom, and It'll Make You Love Her Even More
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds