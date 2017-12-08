Meghan Markle's Travel Bag Is No Royal Clutch — but It's Brilliant All the Same

If we're talking Meghan Markle's bags, they range from an everyday Everlane tote to a two-toned Strathberry purse that has the whole internet buzzing. Seeing as Meghan might not be a fan of clutches, we were surprised to discover that her routine airport look includes a bright orange pouch.

But this isn't just your average zip-around design — it's actually a tech case from Stow London ($575) that Meghan has referred to as an "essential." Inside, there are plenty of compartments for USB cords, a passport, credit cards, headphones, and the like, and Meghan's tucked it under her arm to catch a flight on numerous occasions. Ahead, get all the details, shop the accessory if you love it, or pick up a similar version.