 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Meghan Markle's Travel Bag Is No Royal Clutch — but It's Brilliant All the Same
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Meghan Markle's Travel Bag Is No Royal Clutch — but It's Brilliant All the Same

If we're talking Meghan Markle's bags, they range from an everyday Everlane tote to a two-toned Strathberry purse that has the whole internet buzzing. Seeing as Meghan might not be a fan of clutches, we were surprised to discover that her routine airport look includes a bright orange pouch.

But this isn't just your average zip-around design — it's actually a tech case from Stow London ($575) that Meghan has referred to as an "essential." Inside, there are plenty of compartments for USB cords, a passport, credit cards, headphones, and the like, and Meghan's tucked it under her arm to catch a flight on numerous occasions. Ahead, get all the details, shop the accessory if you love it, or pick up a similar version.

Related
There's Something About Meghan Markle's Street Style That Will Remind You of Your Own
Meghan carried her Stow case at the Austin airport in June 2017. She coordinated it with her Ghurka luggage and J.Crew basics, including an eye-catching pair of strappy sandals.
A close-up of Meghan's Stow London travel case.
Shop Meghan's Case
Aspinal of London Small Essential Cosmetic Case In Orange Lizard
Mango Zipped Cosmetic Bag
Comme des Garcons iPad Case
Forever 21 Faux Patent Leather Makeup Bag
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
StowThe British RoyalsFashion InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleThe RoyalsTravel StyleMeghan MarkleTech AccessoriesGet The LookCelebrity Style
Shop Story
Read Story
tech case from Stow London
from stowlondon.co.uk
$575
First Class Leather Tech Case
from stowlondon.co.uk
$575
Aspinal of London
Small Essential Cosmetic Case In Orange Lizard
from Orchard Mile
$140
MANGO
Zipped cosmetic bag
from MANGO
$15.99
Comme des Garcons
Women's Classic iPad® Case
from Barneys New York
$525
Forever 21
Faux Patent Leather Makeup Bag
from Forever 21
$8.90
Shop More
Forever 21 Makeup & Travel Bags SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Iridescent Makeup Bag
from Forever 21
$7.90
Forever 21
Jac Vanek Eyeroll Makeup Bag
from Forever 21
$18
Forever 21
Hot Sauce Makeup Pouch
from Forever 21
$5.90
Forever 21
Mermaid Cat Graphic Makeup Bag
from Forever 21
$7.90
Forever 21
Lay-N-Go Cosmo Makeup Bag
from Forever 21
$35$24.50
Aspinal of London Makeup & Travel Bags SHOP MORE
Aspinal of London
Embossed Leather Cosmetic Bag
from TheRealReal
$95
Aspinal of London
Beauty cases
from yoox.com
$209$125
Aspinal of London
Medium Hepburn Cosmetic Case In Clear Monochrome
from Orchard Mile
$170
Aspinal of London
Medium Hepburn Cosmetic Case In Raspberry Lizard
from Orchard Mile
$170
Aspinal of London
Medium Cosmetic Case In Berry Lizard
from Orchard Mile
$170
MANGO Makeup & Travel Bags SHOP MORE
Mango Outlet
Zipped cosmetic bag
from MANGO
$9.99$5.99
Mango Outlet
Woven lattice cosmetic bag
from MANGO
$39.99$12.99
MANGO
Saffiano-effect cosmetic bag
from MANGO
$15.99
MANGO
Saffiano-effect cosmetic bag
from MANGO
$19.99
Mango Outlet
Zipped cosmetic bag
from MANGO
$9.99$5.99
Forever 21 Makeup & Travel Bags AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Holiday Beauty
100 Gifts For Your Beauty-Obsessed Friend Who Has Everything
by Sarah Siegel
Gift Guide
Shopping Made Easy! We Have 41 Perfect Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Rebecca Brown
Gift Guide
Beauty Queens! 18 Stocking Stuffers You Need From Forever 21 — All Under $15
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
Obsessed! 40 Cute and Instagram-Worthy Gifts From Forever 21 — All Under $20
by Macy Cate Williams
Forever 21 Makeup & Travel Bags AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thefamilyof3
avanifashionbeautydecor
thefamilyof3
shestaylored
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds