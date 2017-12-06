There's Something About Meghan Markle's Street Style That Will Remind You of Your Own

 Skip Nav
The secret sauce behind Meghan Markle's street style is really quite classic. Much like us, the American actress-turned-royal turns to two flattering silhouettes — at least, most of the time. While out in New York, Meghan's been pictured in fit-and-flare dresses (most of them with cap sleeves), and a couple of short suit sets that are modest, but get a sexy touch with heels and a hint of leg.

We'd call these looks, which date back to 2013, Meghan's uniform. But then again, we're not sure how joining the royal family will affect her style transformation. Since publicly committing to Prince Harry, Meghan's shown off relaxed denim when off-duty, and basics we imagine you keep in your own wardrobe. Read on to see Meghan's simple, effortless taste for yourself.

When Meghan attended the Invictus Games with Prince Harry in September 2017, she tucked a Misha Nonoo button-down into Mother Denim skinny jeans, and accessorized with neutral accessories, including an Everlane tote bag and Sarah Flint bow flats.
Meghan layered a fancy white tee underneath a striped shorts suit, complete with taupe pumps, for an appearance at the Today Show in July 2016.
Meghan flawlessly pulled off a navy and black outfit by styling this formfitting shirt dress with a structured tote. She coordinated her pieces with leopard pumps in July 2016.
Meghan let her lingerie slip out from under her blouse when she wore this chambray tailored suit set with a cranberry bag and heels, finishing her outfit with cat-eye sunglasses at the Today Show in March 2016.
Meghan played up dark Winter outerwear with strappy heels and a neutral leather tote in New York City in March 2016.
Meghan contrasted a crisp, white fit-and-flare with a studded leather jacket and Christian Louboutin heels while out in New York City in February 2014.
Meghan doesn't just wear any LBD — this iteration was complete with three-quarter sleeves and noticeable ribbing. She accessorized with a gold box clutch and Christian Louboutin pumps at the Marchesa show in New York in September 2013.
Meghan styled this olive suede number with a peplum hem with metallic heels and statement earrings during Fashion Week in September 2013.
Meghan's sheath dress featured a busy print and a splash of yellow while out in new York in September 2013.
Meghan opted for a cap-sleeved dress, caged heels, and an embellished vanity clutch in New York in September 2013.
The colorblock detail on Meghan's midnight blue dress was subtle and contrasted by stark white heels on her way to a DVF event in New York in July 2013.
