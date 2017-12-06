There's Something About Meghan Markle's Street Style That Will Remind You of Your Own

The secret sauce behind Meghan Markle's street style is really quite classic. Much like us, the American actress-turned-royal turns to two flattering silhouettes — at least, most of the time. While out in New York, Meghan's been pictured in fit-and-flare dresses (most of them with cap sleeves), and a couple of short suit sets that are modest, but get a sexy touch with heels and a hint of leg.

We'd call these looks, which date back to 2013, Meghan's uniform. But then again, we're not sure how joining the royal family will affect her style transformation. Since publicly committing to Prince Harry, Meghan's shown off relaxed denim when off-duty, and basics we imagine you keep in your own wardrobe. Read on to see Meghan's simple, effortless taste for yourself.