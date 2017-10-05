 Skip Nav
Before Meghan Markle Even Stepped Out of the Car, We Fell in Love With Her Dress

If there's one style connection to make between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, it's that they both like Erdem. The royal has worn quite a few pieces from this London-based brand, and Meghan was recently spotted in a floral dress from the same label. While getting out of her car in Toronto, she revealed a sleeveless red dress with a white and purple poppy print. The Suits actress stepped out in her trusty Sarah Flint flats, a shoe she recently wore at the Invictus Games with Prince Harry.

Meghan's Fall outfit was one we'd expect to see on Kate, though she'd probably pair it with some beige Gianvito Rossi pumps. The two stylish ladies have only met a few times, but already it seems they have similar taste in clothes. Here's hoping Meghan and Kate know about Erdem's collab with H&M, because there will definitely be pieces suitable for both women.

